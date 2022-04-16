Weather: A mostly dry but cooler holiday weekend, coastal storm next week

Easter and Passover weekend will be mostly dry, with one round of rain Saturday evening. Sunday will be chilly though, feeling more like sweaters than Easter bonnets. An early week coastal storm will then follow, with our first coastal flooding since late January possible.

A southwest wind and a mix of sun and clouds will start our Saturday. Temperatures will be mild again, sitting around 50 degrees.

With the brunt of the cold air sitting with a cold front to our west during the day, expect Saturday to be pretty similar to Friday temperature-wise, just with more clouds.

Call it partly to mostly cloudy for the day. Easter egg hunts in Wildwood, North Wildwood and Ocean City will be just fine around the middle of the day as we rise into the 50s and 60s. Around noon, the shore will cap off around 60, with a sea breeze front limiting temperatures after. Inland, we’ll rise into the upper 60s.

So outdoor plans look good, at least until rain showers arrive between 5 and 7 p.m. This will be with the pattern-changing cold front. Keep your Saturday evening plans inside. Rain will continue until between 10 p.m. and midnight. Rainfall totals will be up to a quarter of an inch, while a few select spots stay dry.

Winds will then flip to the drying northwest direction, and temperatures will fall. By sunrise Sunday we’re talking mid-40s, which is seasonable. We should start sunny for early church service, turning partly cloudy for the middle of the day, then sunny for the last few hours of daylight.

High temperatures will be in the mid-50s Sunday, about five to seven degrees below average. In the sun it will at least feel warmer. That sun will compete with a brisk northwest wind, though.

The winds will die off and then we’ll cool off quickly into the 50s and 40s Sunday evening. For the second Monday morning in a row, inland frost is on the table. Lows should be around 32 for most inland spots, with those of you well in the Pine Barrens in the upper 20s. The coast likely will have avoided frosts and freezes for the rest of the season, staying in the upper 30s.

Sunshine will kick off the day, but we’ll end it much differently. A low-pressure system will barge into the area, knocking our pretty strong Easter Sunday high-pressure system to the curb.

Outdoor work should be done before 3 p.m. After that, rain chances increase and Monday night looks to be a washout. It’ll be a windswept rain, coming from the southeast, turning to the northeast Monday night. Then it’ll be north for Tuesday as rain exits around sunrise.

While windy, I don’t expect any wind damage. However, for the first time since Jan. 29, we could have widespread coastal flooding at the shore. This would be during the Monday night or Tuesday morning high tides.

