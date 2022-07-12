Weather: A hot and humid Tuesday with a few storms, typical summer weather follows

It’ll be hot and humid weather inland Tuesday, with a heat index well into the 90s and the risk for strong storms late. After that, it’ll be a return to more seasonable and slightly less humid weather for the rest of the week.

We’ll begin the day much more balmy than how we began Monday. Dew points will be in the muggy upper 60s, as opposed to Monday’s comfortable 50s. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s, about 10 degrees warmer than it was inland Monday. Keeping consistent with Monday, though, the sun will shine.

We will be fairly sunny for most of the day, as the last bits of high pressure remain in control before a cold front sweeps through. With an increased air-pressure gradient between the high pressure and the cold front, winds will increase from the southwest. Gusts will be 25 to 35 mph for most of the day.

That will pump in hot and humid air. High temperatures will be around 90 inland, and with the dew points, it’ll feel like the upper 90s. That’s about the highest heat index we’ve had all summer, believe it or not. For the shore, highs will be in the mid-80s, with a moderate risk of rip currents.

So it will be a dry day. However, that cold front will bring a line of storms between 8 p.m. and midnight. It’ll be a decaying line of storms. While severe weather will be likely northwest of the New Jersey Turnpike, for most of us, it’ll be run-of-the-mill thunderstorms with an outside shot of a damaging wind gust in places like Bridgeton or Hammonton. Storms would last for two hours at most.

From there, it will clear out and turn less humid as the winds turn to the northwest. Low temperatures will still be mild, sitting at around 70 degrees.

Wednesday should wind up dry for us. That’s good news if you wanted to catch the Full Buck Moon, which is also a supermoon. You’ll have a clearing sky to catch it early in the morning, and the evening should be partly cloudy.

In between will be a hot, but not as humid, day. High temperatures should climb into the low 90s inland. Dew points in the mid-60s will yield a heat index a degree or two higher than the air temperature. With the northwest wind, I don’t expect much of a sea breeze. The shore should bounce between 80 and 90 degrees as the cooler, marine air fights with the hot, offshore wind.

If there is a storm, it would arrive sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight. Another cold front will pass through. Given the lack of intense moisture and the evening timing, though, rain will be unlikely. That’s good news for events like the Absecon Best Pot in Town flower contest. Expect the evening temperatures to fall through the 80s and 70s. As the supermoon brightly illuminates the sky, overnight lows will be on either side of 70 degrees.

I wanted to end the column with a look back at Monday. As posted on social media, Atlantic City International Airport had the coolest July night in three years. Millville had its coolest in four. Morning lows were 55 degrees and 54 degrees, respectively. Millville tied a record low for the date. Typically, lows this “low” have occurred roughly every other year.