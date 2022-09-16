Weather: A hazy sky but staying dry into the weekend

Wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest wildfires will make for a vivid sunrise and sunset, but at the expense of a dull, muted sky through Saturday. We’ll continue to remain rain free as it gets warmer into the weekend.

I believe Friday is the first morning you can say is crisp. Temperatures will range from the mid-40s in places like Hammonton to the low 50s along the Garden State Parkway corridor to the upper 50s along the immediate shoreline.

That sunrise should be vivid. The smoke 15,000 to 25,000 feet high from the wildfire scattered white sunlight to bring exceptional color. When the sun gets higher in the sky, we end up with a dull, muted look. So it’s hard to call it sunny but also hard to call it cloudy.

Regardless, the smoke will have no effect on our air quality level, as it’s too high up. So enjoy a comfortable, seasonable mid-September day. A gentle north wind will turn into a sea breeze along the coast for the afternoon. Highs will range from around 80 inland to the mid-70s along the coast.

After a what should be a colorful sunset, we’ll have an evening in the 70s and 60s. High school football and campfires all look good (Just beware of your burning with the dry ground).

Overnight, lows will be 50 to 55 degrees inland. At the shore, it’ll be around 60 degrees overnight. This will all be under a mainly clear sky, with that layer of smoke around.

The smoke will still be present Saturday morning, so get ready for an eye-popping sunrise in all likelihood. Then, that will drift south, as a ridge of upper-level high pressure pushes it away from us.

Saturday will be very pleasant. We will transition from low humidity and seasonable to warm and muggy. Winds will turn to the south. Dew points will rise from the “dry” 50s to the “touch humid” 60-degree range by sunset.

Highs will be just over 80 degrees in Absecon, home of Creekfest, and the inland towns. In Ventnor, home of the Downbeach Seafood Festival and the shore, it’ll be in the upper 70s.

Saturday evening will be a familiar tune for us: 70s into the 60s under a mainly clear sky and a light breeze.

It will be a milder Sunday morning. Lows will be in the 60s everywhere except the rural Pine Barrens, where they should be in the 50s. That’s thanks to the higher dew points at work.

Sunday will be a great day for the sea and sand. Especially with lifeguards around and the warm water temperatures, it’ll be a Locals’ Summer September winner. Expect a mainly sunny sky and winds from the southwest.

We’ll sit around 80 for shoreline highs. Work your way over the bridges, and the temperature will jump to the mid-80s. There will be a bit of humidity in the air, a reminder that true Jersey summer weather isn’t gone yet.

The week ahead will stay warm and largely void of rain. There are weak rain chances Monday night and then Thursday. More than likely, we just have extra cloud cover. The rain should stay to the northern part of the state. Inland highs will stay in the summery 80s, and a few of you could hit 90 on Monday. The shore will hover on either side of 80, very comfortable.