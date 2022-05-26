Weather: A gloomy Thursday, strong storms Friday and an unsettled Memorial Day weekend

Typical for the time around Memorial Day weekend, we will be unsettled the next few days. However, it will be better than this time last year. Expect drizzle Thursday, late-day storms, possible severe weather Friday and a holiday weekend with pockets of dry time.

A southeast wind around a high-pressure system to the north that kept us sunny Wednesday will pump in moisture and low clouds. With that will come drizzle. Southeast winds are notorious for producing such weather, as we will see Thursday.

In addition to drizzle, a rain shower may be mixed in there. All in all though, most outdoor plans will be OK. Temperatures will start in the mid-50s and rise to between 65 and 70 degrees, a bit below average.

Temperatures will fall into the low 60s during the evening, then rise a degree or two overnight. The combination of cloud cover and southerly winds will promote this mild and increasingly humid night. Pockets of drizzle will be around, but it should mainly be confined to those east of the Garden State Parkway.

Alas, we reach the beginning of what we in Jersey consider summer, Memorial Day weekend. Friday will almost be a replay of last year. I believe we stay dry through about 3 to 6 p.m. Highs will be in the upper 70s inland, cooler at the coast. Then a line of thunderstorms from our west will move in. These will likely be severe in Maryland and Pennsylvania. The stabilizing onshore wind will try to knock the legs out from under it.

Between 3 and 10 p.m., the risk of roadway flooding, damaging winds and hail will be there. Cut down big hanging tree branches so they don’t come down on your property if a severe thunderstorm rolls through. Take in loose objects, and if you see flood water, turn around, don’t drown. This severe weather threat is fairly low, but it is a real risk.

Overnight, the rain will continue as the severe weather risk goes away. Additional roadway flooding will be possible in the heaviest rain cells. The airmass we’ll be in is semi-tropical and can bring heavy downpours. Pack the poncho if you’ll be outside Friday night, whether you’re working or standing in line for your favorite restaurant or bar.

A closed low-pressure system, cut off from the general west-to-east flow of the atmosphere, will meander around New Jersey Saturday into Sunday.

Summer outlook and weather forecasts for the energy sector | Across the Sky podcast 🎧 We discuss predicting summer weather, forecasts for the energy sector and severe storms on the latest Across the Sky podcast.

Scattered showers and storms will be around Saturday. Isolated showers and storms will be around Sunday. In terms of the driest times, near sunset and Saturday night will be the driest. However, you may be able to drive to the shore and hang outside all day without getting rained on.

Severe weather is not likely with these, though heavy downpours and localized rainfall flooding are possible.

With a muggy south wind, highs will be in the 70s everywhere, coolest in Avalon and the shore.

Then we come to Memorial Day. The closed low will weaken and move away from the area. Expect a dry day with a mix of clouds and sun. Anything from holiday services to a cookout to a day on the water look good. An east wind will keep it a bit cool oceanside, around 70. We’ll then work up to 80 well inland, such as Hammonton.

Finally, a happy last day of the offseason to all of the full-time shore residents and to everyone inland who is ready to return to summer at the beach.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.