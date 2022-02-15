Weather: A frigid morning, but 50s to come with severe weather possible, too

Despite the face-numbing cold Tuesday morning, spring will be in the air soon enough. A high-pressure system will slide offshore, bringing southwest winds and highs that will go into the 50s. Heavy rain will then fall Thursday night into early Friday.

Tuesday could be the coldest morning we will see until next winter. We’ll be as low as the low teens for the Garden State Parkway corridor. Spots like Woodbine, Hammonton and Upper Deerfield Township will be in the upper single digits. The shore will be in the mildest place, around 20 degrees. Bundle up.

However, the cold will ease its grip. Polar high pressure will remain overhead Tuesday. As a result, we’ll be below average for this time of the year, but in the mid-30s, a bit milder than Monday. Plenty of sun will shine.

Moving into the night, there will be a mainly clear sky. Winds will slowly move from the west to the southeast. Temperatures will fall into the evening. However, around midnight, when winds flip to the onshore direction, we’ll bottom out around 20 degrees inland and 30 at the shore, and then rise.

Wednesday will be the day we turn the corner from winter to spring. Already near 32 by sunrise, we’ll peak around 50 for Stafford Township and inland towns, while Long Beach Island and the shore will be in the mid-40s. Morning sun will give way to some p.m. clouds.

Clouds will thicken Wednesday night. We’ll dip into the low 40s during the evening. However, with a southerly wind increasing, we should manage to rise slowly overnight to the mid-40s by sunrise. It’ll be fairly comfortable each.

The warm air will peak on Thursday. I’m a little torn on the forecasted highs. On one hand, we’ll have a cloudy day, which will prevent the sun from warming the ground much. On the other hand, we’ll have a strong southwest wind at all levels of the atmosphere, signaling big-time warmth.

I’ll go with a high in the mid- to upper 50s for now. However, it’s possible that we’re above 60 everywhere except for the shore.

Either way, a rainmaker will be coming. A shower will be possible Thursday afternoon. However, the steady rain will begin 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday. It’ll end between 5 and 8 a.m. Friday. So, it’s an overnight thing for the most part.

However, the potential for damaging winds and severe weather will not be ruled out. The atmosphere will be juicy, taking in the warm air from the Gulf of Mexico. Take in loose objects and keep your devices charged as the day ends Thursday.

On the other side of this, we’ll return to seasonable levels. Friday will fall through the 50s, 40s and 30s as the day goes on. The weekend will be dry, with highs in the 40s.

Finally, snowfall totals for Sunday were light everywhere, but did have some variation. An unmeasurable amount of snow fell at Atlantic City International Airport. Meanwhile, 0.5 inches fell in Somers Point and Lower Township.

The winner in our region was in northern Ocean County. Jackson Township had 2.4 inches, while Lakewood received 1.6 inches.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

