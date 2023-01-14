Weather: A dry and breezy MLK weekend with tidal flooding possible Monday

Seasonable, dry air will dominate Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. However, a brisk northeast wind may bring coastal flooding to the shore on the holiday itself.

The low-pressure system from Thursday’s storm will still influence our weather for most of the weekend, even as it stays dry here. A secondary low pressure will develop in its wake off the Virginia coast Saturday and move to the northeast for the weekend.

High pressure will move in from the west, but low pressure will stop it from fully extending its reach to here.

Expect Saturday to be fairly cloudy, though it will be precipitation free. Temperatures will start out around 32 degrees. With an increasing north wind and the lack of sun, highs will only be around 40 degrees.

It will get breezy Saturday afternoon. Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph. Gusts will be between 25 and 35 mph, higher along the shore.

As we go into the evening, the wind chill factor will be in play. Air temperatures will be in the 30s for the evening, but it’ll feel like the 20s. Early Sunday morning, we’ll settle into the upper 20s, but it’ll feel near 20 with the wind. Compared to where we’ve been this month, it’ll be pretty cold.

Sunday will be brighter as the low pressure pulls away a bit. Winds will turn to the northeast and stay just as breezy throughout the day. Expect wind chills in the 30s, with high temperatures in the mid-40s.

Those northeast winds will pile up water on the shore. By the time of the early Monday morning high tide, there will be areas of minor stage coastal flooding. Up to 3 inches of salt water could be on susceptible island and bayside roads from 2 to 7 a.m. The water won’t be deep, but that salt water will corrode your car over time, so be careful driving around.

Otherwise, we’ll fall through the 30s during the evening. By midnight, we’ll be in the 20s, where our Monday morning lows will be. It’ll be coldest in the typical spots, like the rural Pine Barrens of Folsom.

The holiday will be dry and good for attending any MLK services. Expect sunshine and highs in the mid-40s. Winds will turn to the northwest. Water levels will fall below flood stage for the p.m. high tide.

I’ll end with a recap of Thursday’s storm. Go figure, but we saw thunderstorms before snow. In fact, it was just the third time Atlantic City International Airport reported a thunderstorm during the second week of January in its near 80-year history.

Unusual, pea-sized January hail fell in Tuckerton and Manahawkin. The strongest wind gust was 46 mph in Atlantic City, according to the office of the New Jersey State Climatologist. However, many spots were in the 30s. There was low visibility in spots Friday morning.