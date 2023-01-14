 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Weather: A dry and breezy MLK weekend with tidal flooding possible Monday

  • 0

Seasonable, dry air will dominate Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. However, a brisk northeast wind may bring coastal flooding to the shore on the holiday itself. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.

Seasonable, dry air will dominate Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. However, a brisk northeast wind may bring coastal flooding to the shore on the holiday itself.

The low-pressure system from Thursday’s storm will still influence our weather for most of the weekend, even as it stays dry here. A secondary low pressure will develop in its wake off the Virginia coast Saturday and move to the northeast for the weekend.

High pressure will move in from the west, but low pressure will stop it from fully extending its reach to here.

Expect Saturday to be fairly cloudy, though it will be precipitation free. Temperatures will start out around 32 degrees. With an increasing north wind and the lack of sun, highs will only be around 40 degrees.

It will get breezy Saturday afternoon. Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph. Gusts will be between 25 and 35 mph, higher along the shore.

People are also reading…

As we go into the evening, the wind chill factor will be in play. Air temperatures will be in the 30s for the evening, but it’ll feel like the 20s. Early Sunday morning, we’ll settle into the upper 20s, but it’ll feel near 20 with the wind. Compared to where we’ve been this month, it’ll be pretty cold.

Sunday will be brighter as the low pressure pulls away a bit. Winds will turn to the northeast and stay just as breezy throughout the day. Expect wind chills in the 30s, with high temperatures in the mid-40s.

Sunday 1AM.JPG

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Sunday 5AM.JPG

Those northeast winds will pile up water on the shore. By the time of the early Monday morning high tide, there will be areas of minor stage coastal flooding. Up to 3 inches of salt water could be on susceptible island and bayside roads from 2 to 7 a.m. The water won’t be deep, but that salt water will corrode your car over time, so be careful driving around.

Otherwise, we’ll fall through the 30s during the evening. By midnight, we’ll be in the 20s, where our Monday morning lows will be. It’ll be coldest in the typical spots, like the rural Pine Barrens of Folsom.

The holiday will be dry and good for attending any MLK services. Expect sunshine and highs in the mid-40s. Winds will turn to the northwest. Water levels will fall below flood stage for the p.m. high tide.

Mondays 40.JPG

I’ll end with a recap of Thursday’s storm. Go figure, but we saw thunderstorms before snow. In fact, it was just the third time Atlantic City International Airport reported a thunderstorm during the second week of January in its near 80-year history.

Unusual, pea-sized January hail fell in Tuckerton and Manahawkin. The strongest wind gust was 46 mph in Atlantic City, according to the office of the New Jersey State Climatologist. However, many spots were in the 30s. There was low visibility in spots Friday morning.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News