Weather: A cooler but dry weekend, but storms return next week

It’ll be a breezy Friday, especially in the morning, fresh from being passed over by a cold front. Winds will be out of the northwest gusting around 30 mph in the morning. Then, by the afternoon, we’ll settle down to 20 mph.
Despite the winds coming from Canada, there won’t be much cold air to this. Temperatures Friday morning will start in the low to mid-40s. Then, yes, highs will be in the low 50s, cooler than Wednesday. However, that’s still seasonable for the first days of December. Add in the sunshine expected, and you have yourself a fairly good day.
As the thermometer goes down, Meteorologist Joe Martucci is looking for your best New Jersey…
Going into the evening, it will be mostly cloudy. You’ll want the coat, per usual. We’ll slip through the 40s. Between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., a few sprinkles will be around. If you’re sleeping overnight, the ground won’t even be wet by the time you wake up in the morning. Overnight lows will be in the mid-30s for Hammonton and the inland towns, with Holgate and the shore in the low 40s.
Now's your chance to predict the amount of snow that will fall in January! Submit your guess…
Then, we get to the weekend. Both days will be about the same. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds and, perhaps most importantly, it will be dry. The only difference will be that winds will be from the north Saturday and from the south Sunday, but they will be gentle either way. Saturday night will get chillier, dropping into the upper 20s for most spots inland. Cape May County, and the shore, will be in the mid-30s.
Two storm systems will impact the region next week. One will be on Monday, while the other one will be on Wednesday. We’ll start off with the Monday one. A few rain showers will kick off around midnight Sunday, and get out by sunrise, as a warm front lifts through.
Once that warm front passes, we’ll get warm and windy. A strong southwest wind will drive high temperatures into the 60s everywhere, with a place like Hammonton getting well into the 60s. It should be a dry day. Therefore, outdoor events or work will be fine, as long as the wind doesn’t bother you.
Then, a cold front will bring a few hours of heavy rain sometime between sunset Monday and sunrise Tuesday. A thunderstorm cannot be ruled out and, if we see that, damaging winds would then be a concern. It’s just something to be aware of; it’s far from a definite.
Tuesday will be a brief reprieve of dry air. However, it will be our coldest day of the season so far, with highs not much above 40.
Another storm system will come Wednesday, bringing rain. Winds shouldn’t be strong this time. A piece of moisture in the Deep South will meet up with a piece of moisture moving through the northern tier of the states. It’s possible that our friends in the far northern part of the state wind up with measurable snow as it mixes with rain.
Finally, I’ll be away for the next 10 days. We’ll still have the latest radar, satellite and other weather videos from around the world at PressofAC.com. In print, we’ll continue with the graphic until I get back. See you on the 15th.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci