Weather: A cooler but dry weekend, but storms return next week

It’ll be a breezy Friday, especially in the morning, fresh from being passed over by a cold front. Winds will be out of the northwest gusting around 30 mph in the morning. Then, by the afternoon, we’ll settle down to 20 mph.

Despite the winds coming from Canada, there won’t be much cold air to this. Temperatures Friday morning will start in the low to mid-40s. Then, yes, highs will be in the low 50s, cooler than Wednesday. However, that’s still seasonable for the first days of December. Add in the sunshine expected, and you have yourself a fairly good day.

Going into the evening, it will be mostly cloudy. You’ll want the coat, per usual. We’ll slip through the 40s. Between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., a few sprinkles will be around. If you’re sleeping overnight, the ground won’t even be wet by the time you wake up in the morning. Overnight lows will be in the mid-30s for Hammonton and the inland towns, with Holgate and the shore in the low 40s.