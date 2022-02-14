Weather: A cold-hearted Valentine's Day with highs around 32, but warmth to come

Take it easy on the sidewalks and roads Monday morning. The wet areas we had from Sunday’s snow will largely be frozen over Monday. However, by late morning, the areas in the sun should turn back to liquid.

Temperatures Monday morning will be in the mid- to upper teens inland, with near 20 readings at the coast. That’s about seven degrees below average.

As we go into the afternoon, highs will only be around 30 degrees. It sounds like a good day to stay inside, with wind chills around 20 degrees.

Moving into Monday night, we’ll quickly fall into the 20s and even teens in the inland spots. The combination of the light northwest wind, low dew points and clear sky promotes radiational cooling, where the heat from the day escapes straight into outer space.

Overnight, Surf City and the shore will be in the mid-teens. Moving to the Garden State Parkway corridor, like Manahawkin, it’ll be in the low teens. Well inland, in the Pine Barrens, like Hammonton, we could dip into the single digits.

It’ll be a frigid morning. You’ll want the jacket, the scarf, the gloves and the wool socks if you’re out for more than a few minutes. Going into the day, no new cold air will move in on a west wind. However, highs will still just be in the mid-30s, staying below the seasonable average.

Tuesday night won’t be as cold as Monday night, but you’ll need to bundle up to stay warm. We’ll be in the 20s for the evening. Overnight lows will bottom out around 20 for those of you west of the Garden State Parkway, rising to the upper 20s near the coast.

Clockwise spinning high-pressure will then move from New England to between Bermuda and Newfoundland for Wednesday and Thursday. The result will be much warmer air as we open up our tap to the tropics.

Wednesday will see the high temperature jump from the 20s to around 50 degrees. Morning sun will give way to cloud cover. Outdoor work and projects look very good.

With a blanket of clouds Wednesday night, don’t expect much cooling. We’ll only be in the 40s, giving your heater a little bit of a break.

The highest temperatures will be on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 60s for those well away from the coast, though even Pleasantville or Cape May will be in the mid-50s. It won’t be the prettiest looking day, fog will be present along with areas of drizzle. However, if snow or cold isn’t you’re thing, it’ll be a nice day.

Rain will come Thursday night into Friday morning as a fast-moving, but strong cold front will move through. As typical when it’s warm out, a thunderstorm will be in the realm of possibility. However, flooding issues should be few and far between.

