Weather: A calmer rest of the week, but rain, wind, some snow threaten Saturday

The rain, and snow for some, will be in the rear-view mirror Thursday. However, it will still be fairly cloudy. Friday will see sun with fog as temperatures will hover near seasonable levels. Another storm will come Saturday, unleashing fierce winds, rain and some snow.

Between a quarter-inch and a half-inch of rain fell in the region Wednesday. That’s a nice drink of water for our ground as the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report is set to come out later Thursday.

Thursday will be dry. Inland morning lows will be around 30 degrees in Weymouth Township, while Wildwood and the shore will be in the mid-40s.

High pressure will slip in from the Northern Plains. However, it won’t be enough to remove most of the clouds that are around as the jet stream sits overhead, spawning the gray look.

High temperatures will be 45 to 50 degrees, mildest inland. That is on the lower end of seasonable for this time of year, with outdoor work or exercise OK.

Thursday evening will see a northerly wind turn calm. We’ll slide through the 40s and 30s with a partly cloudy sky.

Areas of radiational fog will be around overnight. That’s the kind of fog caused over land by stable nighttime conditions. Lows will again dip to around 30 inland, with mid-30s along the coast.

This will burn off by about 8 a.m. Then, we’ll see a day that starts with a good amount of sun. However, as the day goes on, high clouds will build in. That will filter out some of the sunshine as we turn grayer and grayer. Highs will be 50 to 55 degrees.

Then, we’ll be on our way to another storm system. This will be a combination of two cold fronts that will merge quickly, shooting a low-pressure system up the front and through the Northeast.

For the most part, we’ll be on the eastern, warm side of the front.

Rain will begin between 3 and 6 a.m. Saturday. The steady rain will end between noon and 3 p.m. A piercing cold front will pass, and cold air will barrel into the area. There will still be precipitation around. However, as is typical with these setups, the snow will rarely make it. If you see a snow shower, so be it. It’ll mainly be known for the rain, with 0.35 to 0.70 inches falling.

And the wind.

Winds will be strong from the southwest while it rains. Sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Then, after the front passes, wind speeds will be just a touch lighter, coming from the northwest.

Minor wind damage, such as downed small tree branches and toppled garbage cans, will be likely. Power outages and more significant damage cannot be ruled out, but are pretty unlikely.

Highs will be in the mid-50s midday Saturday. Once the front passes, we’ll crash into the 30s by sunset. Despite one less hour of cooling nighttime, due to us turning our clocks forward an hour, it’ll still be 20 to 25 degrees when we start Sunday morning.

You’ll need the winterwear all Sunday long. Highs will be around 40 degrees, though it will feel below freezing all day long. Northwest wind gusts will be in the 30s. We will be drenched in sun.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

