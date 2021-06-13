 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather: A bit warmer, brighter for Sunday; here's how the week looks
0 comments

Weather: A bit warmer, brighter for Sunday; here's how the week looks

{{featured_button_text}}
AccuWeather Next Week
Joe Martucci

Joe Martucci took the company drone for a ride along the Atlantic City boardwalk. The video starts at the corner of Providence Avnue and Boardwalk, going southwest to John A. Seedford Lane and Boardwalk. From there, the drone turns around, going back northeast past Providence Avenue and toward the world famous Atlantic City casinos.

Sunday will have a little more sunshine and a little more warm air in the region as the winds turn to the south.

We’ll have a dry day with rain at night. Turning to the week ahead, expect no washouts, just a few rounds of showers and seasonable temperatures.

Weak high pressure will slip further and further offshore Sunday. However, we’ll still be just enough in its grip for a dry day. Don’t expect too much sunshine, though, especially during the afternoon.

Around the clockwise-spinning high-pressure system will be south-to-southeasterly winds. That will bring temperatures up into the 70s everywhere, even at the shore, making it a comfortable day and not the worst day for the pool or the beach.

Clouds will thicken Sunday evening as an area of spin in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, vorticity, move through. That will spark up showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Sunday. The spotty showers will continue for the rest of the night, mainly staying well inland. Evening temperatures will be in the 60s with overnight lows of 60 to 65 degrees.

A shower or storm will be possible at any point Monday, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. But I expect it to be a mostly dry day across the area. Seventy to 80% of the day will be dry in any one location, so outdoor runs, yoga classes on the beach or outdoor work will mostly be fine. Just have the ability to run inside in case lightning arrives nearby.

Highs should reach 80 degrees inland. With a southwest wind, the shore won’t be too far behind, either, with some humidity in the air.

The showers will wane during the evening. We’ll be partly cloudy after midnight. Lows will get down to the mid-60s. Winds will be variable as a low pressure system moves overhead.

Despite the low being nearby, we should be rain-free. A dry slot will work into the southwestern side of the system Tuesday, and that’s exactly where we will be. I don’t believe it’s the brightest day in the world (until late), but Planet Earth should give us the green light on a dry day. Winds will go from southeasterly to northwesterly in the afternoon. The crisper Canadian air will make highs in the lower 80s feel quite comfortable.

I’ll use the word “invigorating” to describe Wednesday and Thursday in South Jersey. Northwest winds will continue to bring in dry air from Canada. Temperatures will sit around 80 on the mainland. At the shore, we should reach 80, before localized, onshore sea breezes work in.

A fun fact to wrap up the column: We are now living in the time of the earliest sunrises. From June 6 to 21, our sunrises are at 5:31 a.m. at Atlantic City International Airport. The sunrise time is a little earlier to the north and east and a little later to the south and west.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News