Weather: A bit warmer, brighter for Sunday; here's how the week looks

Sunday will have a little more sunshine and a little more warm air in the region as the winds turn to the south.
We’ll have a dry day with rain at night. Turning to the week ahead, expect no washouts, just a few rounds of showers and seasonable temperatures.
Weak high pressure will slip further and further offshore Sunday. However, we’ll still be just enough in its grip for a dry day. Don’t expect too much sunshine, though, especially during the afternoon.
Around the clockwise-spinning high-pressure system will be south-to-southeasterly winds. That will bring temperatures up into the 70s everywhere, even at the shore, making it a comfortable day and not the worst day for the pool or the beach.
Clouds will thicken Sunday evening as an area of spin in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, vorticity, move through. That will spark up showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Sunday. The spotty showers will continue for the rest of the night, mainly staying well inland. Evening temperatures will be in the 60s with overnight lows of 60 to 65 degrees.
A shower or storm will be possible at any point Monday, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. But I expect it to be a mostly dry day across the area. Seventy to 80% of the day will be dry in any one location, so outdoor runs, yoga classes on the beach or outdoor work will mostly be fine. Just have the ability to run inside in case lightning arrives nearby.
Highs should reach 80 degrees inland. With a southwest wind, the shore won’t be too far behind, either, with some humidity in the air.
The showers will wane during the evening. We’ll be partly cloudy after midnight. Lows will get down to the mid-60s. Winds will be variable as a low pressure system moves overhead.
Despite the low being nearby, we should be rain-free. A dry slot will work into the southwestern side of the system Tuesday, and that’s exactly where we will be. I don’t believe it’s the brightest day in the world (until late), but Planet Earth should give us the green light on a dry day. Winds will go from southeasterly to northwesterly in the afternoon. The crisper Canadian air will make highs in the lower 80s feel quite comfortable.
I’ll use the word “invigorating” to describe Wednesday and Thursday in South Jersey. Northwest winds will continue to bring in dry air from Canada. Temperatures will sit around 80 on the mainland. At the shore, we should reach 80, before localized, onshore sea breezes work in.
A fun fact to wrap up the column: We are now living in the time of the earliest sunrises. From June 6 to 21, our sunrises are at 5:31 a.m. at Atlantic City International Airport. The sunrise time is a little earlier to the north and east and a little later to the south and west.
The 2021 hurricane season forecast is updated, here it is, along with the names
Comparing Colorado State University's forecast to the average
In their June 3 update, Colorado State University maintains that the Atlantic tropical season will be more active than usual. 18 named storms (an increase from 17 in the initial, April, forecast), with eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes will be likely.
Here are storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Ana - Used
For the seventh year in a row, a named storm formed in the Atlantic before the official start to the hurricane season June 1.
According to Climate Central, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, warmer ocean waters driven by climate central may have an influence on the earlier development of tropical cyclones, but there is no direct link.
Bill
Claudette
Danny
Elsa
Fred
Grace
Henri
Ida
Julian
Kate
Larry
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda
Then what?
In early 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to end the use of Greek names, after the original Atlantic hurricane list was exhausted. Instead, a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names will be used, going in Latin or Roman alphabetical order (which the English, French and Spanish languages uses).
During the 2020 season, nine tropical systems were named in Greek alphabetical order. They included: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.
The nine was a part of a record breaking storm system, that saw 30 named storms, besting the previous record of 28 in 2005, the only other time the Greek Alphabet was used. Numerous issues with using the previous format arose. In some countries, the names of the storms sounded too similar to each other, making it easy to misinterpret storm messaging.
Furthermore, the WMO had to grapple with how to retire storm names in the Greek alphabet, which was never done before. The rules stated that a storm using the Greek alphabet could be retired if it was significant enough. However, the storm would be reused if it came up again, adding to the confusion.
Starting in 2021, if one of the supplement storms names is retired, it will be replaced with a storm name of the same letter.
