Weather: A bit warmer, brighter for Sunday; here's how the week looks

Sunday will have a little more sunshine and a little more warm air in the region as the winds turn to the south.

We’ll have a dry day with rain at night. Turning to the week ahead, expect no washouts, just a few rounds of showers and seasonable temperatures.

Weak high pressure will slip further and further offshore Sunday. However, we’ll still be just enough in its grip for a dry day. Don’t expect too much sunshine, though, especially during the afternoon.

Around the clockwise-spinning high-pressure system will be south-to-southeasterly winds. That will bring temperatures up into the 70s everywhere, even at the shore, making it a comfortable day and not the worst day for the pool or the beach.

Clouds will thicken Sunday evening as an area of spin in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, vorticity, move through. That will spark up showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Sunday. The spotty showers will continue for the rest of the night, mainly staying well inland. Evening temperatures will be in the 60s with overnight lows of 60 to 65 degrees.

