Weather: 90s, even at the shore, Wednesday with stormy end to NJ week

The sand will sizzle Wednesday. Offshore winds will blow in hot air, leading to 90s inland and along much of the shore. The humidity will be lower. Thursday and Friday will then turn stormy at times.

We’ll start off with lingering cloud cover from Tuesday night’s rain. Temperatures will be at or just above 70 degrees for morning lows. Winds will be coming out of the northwest, and it’ll wick away the moisture, lowering the dew point as the day goes on.

Winds will stay from the northwest Wednesday, and it doesn’t look like much of a sea breeze will develop. This will bring a very warm day to the beaches, with increasing sun. High temperatures for many beach spots will be around 90 degrees. The exception will be in Long Beach Island and the Barnegat Peninsula. The wide stretch of Barnegat Bay makes this area the coolest place at the Jersey Shore. Highs there will be in the mid-80s. Inland, expect highs in the low to mid-90s.

With dew points near 60 degrees, though, it won’t be as uncomfortable as the typical hazy, hot and humid days.

Going into the evening, we’ll fall into the 80s and 70s. Everything outdoors will be great. Clouds will thicken late overnight as a cold front nears.

Overnight lows will be around 70 degrees.

Thursday into Friday is a lower than usual confidence forecast. A cold front will move in from the north and then set up shop overhead somewhere near us into Friday. The positioning of that front will be key to the forecast.

At the very least, expect a dry Thursday morning for outdoor work or time by the water. During the afternoon, expect shower and storm coverage to increase. An hour or two of rain is possible, and it’ll be cloudy for the p.m. but it won’t be a pure washout.

High temperatures Thursday will be 80 to 85 degrees. While cooler on an easterly wind, it will be very muggy.

A mesoscale convective complex, a cluster of long-lived thunderstorms that bring severe weather, will eject from the Great Lakes and may pass through our area after midnight Friday. If it does, damaging winds are possible. Similar to Tuesday, though, the exact track won’t be known until Thursday morning most likely.

Even if that doesn’t happen, you can expect a shower or a storm for a small part of the night. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Friday will generally improve with time as the cold front sags farther away and a Canadian airmass moves in for the weekend. My thought is that it’ll be a breezy Friday through mid-morning with scattered showers. Then we stay dry from late morning until mid-afternoon. A returning storm will threaten from mid-afternoon until the early evening.

All in all, the sunshine will increase as the day goes on. Dew points will drop to the mid-60s, which is still muggy, but not like Thursday will be.

The weekend continues to look comfortable, though you may find it a bit chilly to be in the ocean. High temperatures will be in the low 80s in Egg Harbor City and inland towns. Cape May and the shore will be in the mid-70s. It’ll be a bit cloudy Saturday, clearing up for Sunday.

Finally, I’ll be on vacation for the next couple of days. However, we’ll still have you covered in print with our enlarged weather graphic. Online, you can check PressofAC.com for the latest radar, podcasts (new Something in the Air comes out Wednesday) and more.