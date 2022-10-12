Weather: 70s through Thursday, but thunderstorms, cold front bring cooler weekend

Inland towns will soak up the 70s, and the shore will stay seasonable as well. However, this will come to a head Thursday, as gusts in the 30s, followed by a line of strong thunderstorms late in the day, will usher in a cooler airmass for the weekend.

A few high clouds will be around Wednesday morning as the outer parts of our next rain maker approach the area. Patchy fog will be around, too. Overall, though, it’s a pleasant autumn morning. Morning lows will range from the low 40s in the Pine Barrens to the mid-40s for other inland towns to the low 50s at the coast.

Throughout the day, a southwest-to-south wind will blow. Similar to Tuesday, we’ll get the development of a cooling sea breeze. That will put our shore highs in the mid-60s. Meanwhile, spots west of the Garden State Parkway will get to the low 70s. Either way, it’ll be comfortable.

Wednesday night is when the clouds will really thicken. The clockwise-spinning, surface high-pressure system will move offshore. To the west will be a sharp cold front. A warm front will be to the south. These will all come to play for Thursday. Expect a mild, breezy night, though.

Evening temperatures will fall through the 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 55 to 60 degree range. By sunrise, we’ll have a cloudy sky.

Then, the rain will start. Rain will come from two directions. First, it will come from the warm front, which will just be plain rain. Then, it will come from the cold front, which will bring strong thunderstorms in spots as it passes through.

The window for rain to begin will open up at 6 a.m. The window will close around 10 p.m.

Yes, that’s a long time, but much of that will be dry. The driest times will be between noon and 5 p.m., after the rain and warm front pass but before the cold front slices through.

The morning rain will have dry time. The p.m. line of storms should only be up to two hours between 5 and 10 p.m. Wind damage and power outages are possible. Roadway flooding will be around in spots, too. Take in unsecured objects just to be safe.

As far as Thursday itself, temperatures will hit the upper 60s in Atlantic City and the shore. Hammonton and inland towns will be in the low 70s. It will be a bit muggy. That’s thanks to southwesterly winds with gusts up to 25 to 35 mph up until that cold front passes through (These gusts exclude what can happen in Thursday storms).

After the front clears, the atmosphere will settle. The winds will lighten, the humidity will go away and the temperatures will fall. Expect to be in the 50 to 55 degree range as we kick off Friday.

Friday will feature plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 60s everywhere, even the shore, as west winds push back the sea breeze. It’ll be an autumnal end to the week.

However, we’ll be caught in a slow-moving, slow-spinning upper level low-pressure system. That will be around through the middle of next week, keeping us at or below average, temperature wise, as it meanders through the Northeast.

Finally, at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, we’re 3.9 degrees below the 1991-2020 climate average, which is the coolest start to October since 1996. Atlantic City International Airport is similar, giving us our coolest start since 1996 as well. We’re 4.4 degrees below average there.