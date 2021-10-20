Weather: 70s return Wednesday, Thursday but chilly blast of air for the weekend

T-shirt weather will return after a brief break as we go into Wednesday and Thursday. A mainly clear sky will allow stargazers to see the bright, full harvest moon Wednesday night. A cold front will then limp through this weekend, bringing isolated showers.
High pressure will sit in the Virginia-North Carolina area Wednesday, sliding offshore Thursday. This will provide a westerly wind for Wednesday, turning to the warmer southwest direction Thursday. All of this will come with plenty of sunshine, too.
Temperatures both days will start off in the mid-40s in the rural spots to the low 50s along the Garden State Parkway corridor east to the bays. The coast itself will be in the upper 50s, and don’t be surprised if Fortescue or North Cape May stay around 60, with winds blowing off the Delaware Bay.
The afternoons will warm up nicely. Highs for the mainland and inland towns will reach the mid-70s both days. Thursday will be slightly warmer than Wednesday. The shore will be just a few degrees shy of that, but it’s very comfortable either way. If you can get out and enjoy, please do so.
The evenings will then slide into the 70s and 60s. If you want to see the full harvest moon Wednesday night, which technically peaks at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday, you’ll be able to catch it shining brightly in the mainly clear sky.
A cold front will push through the area, but the juice it was carrying with it will be sucked dry by this high-pressure system. Isolated showers will be around in the morning, but I imagine most of you will be rain-free. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the day. Temperatures will be on the mild side again, in the low to mid-70s. High school football or fall activities will be good.
As we go into the weekend, a series of pipsqueak cold fronts will pass, with rounds of vorticity, or spin in the atmosphere, moving through. This will mean a weekend with more bark than bite. It’ll look pretty gloomy, and a few showers will be around Saturday. However, by and large, you’re talking about a rain-free weekend with temperatures on target for late October, in the 60s for highs.
Lastly, a taste of the winter weather outlook, which will be featured on my Something in the Air podcast Wednesday afternoon. La Nina is the phrase to know for this winter. La Nina is when the waters along the equatorial Pacific are cooler than average. Last winter was a La Nina winter, which saw well below average snow, as well as the 2017-18 winter, which brought a 7- to 14-inch snowstorm to the shore in December and a “four’easter” in March.
The other factor will be the extent of snow cover in Siberia, which is roughly around average. Tune in Wednesday to PressofAC.com, or wherever you get your podcasts, to learn more.
The full hunter's moon is Wednesday, see how the full moons get their names
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
October: Hunter's Moon
October 20 at 10:57 a.m.
After the fields have been reaped, the leaves begin to fall and the deer are fat and ready for eating. Hunters can ride easily over the fields' stubble, and the fox and other animals are more easily spotted. Some years the Harvest Moon falls in October instead of September.
November: Beaver Moon (and a partial lunar eclipse)
November 19 at 3:57 a.m.
At this time of year, the beavers are busy preparing for winter. The beavers set traps to secure a storage of warm fur before the swamps freeze over.
December: Cold Moon
December 18 at 11:35 p.m.
Winter takes a firm hold and temperatures plummet at this time. Sometimes this moon is also called the Long Night Moon as the winter nights lengthen and the moon spends more time above the horizon opposite a low sun. The full moon name often used by Christian settlers is the "Moon before Yule."
Recap: When and what to expect with each full moon in 2021
January: The Wolf Moon
January 28 at 2:16 p.m.
In January, snow gathers deep in the woods and the howling of wolves can be heard echoing in the cold still air. Some tribes called this moon the Snow Moon, but most often it was used for the next month.
February: The Snow Moon
February 27 at 3:17 a.m.
Snow piles even higher in February, giving this moon its most common name. Among tribes that used this name for the January moon, the February moon was called the Hunger Moon due to the challenging hunting conditions.
March: The Worm Moon
March 28 at 2:48 p.m.
Snow slowly begins to melt, the ground softens, and earthworms show their heads again and their castings or fecal matter can be found. Christian settlers also called this the Lenten Moon and considered it the last moon of winter.
April: The Pink Moon (as well as a supermoon)
April 26 at 11:32 p.m.
Flowers begin to appear, including the widespread grass pink orchids or wild ground phlox. Other variations indicate more signs of full spring, such as Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, and Fish Moon (common among coastal tribes).
South Jersey star gazers will be treated to a mainly clear sky Monday evening. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 40s during the night.
May: The Flower Moon (and a supermoon plus a total lunar eclipse)
May 26 at 7:14 a.m.
Flowers come into full bloom and corn is ready to plant. Also called the Corn Planting Moon and the Milk Moon.
June: The Strawberry Moon
June 24 at 2:40 p.m.
Strawberry-picking season reaches its peak during this time. This is one of the few names that was universal to all Algonquin tribes.
July: The Buck Moon
July 23 at 10:37 p.m.
Buck deer start growing velvety hair-covered antlers in July. Frequent thunderstorms in the New England area also resulted in the name Thunder Moon. Some tribes also used Hay Moon.
August: Sturgeon Moon
August 22 and 8:02 a.m.
The sturgeon, a large fish common to the Great Lakes and other nearby bodies of water, is most easily caught during this month. The reddish appearance of the moon through the frequent sultry hazes of August also prompted a few tribes to dub it the Red Moon. Other names included the Green Corn Moon and the Grain Moon.
September: Harvest Moon
September 20 at 7:55 p.m. (this time has been updated)
Many of the Native American tribes' staple foods, such as corn, pumpkins, squash, beans, and rice, are ready for gathering at this time. The strong light of the Harvest Moon allowed European farmers to work late into the night to harvest their crops. The Harvest Moon does not always occur in September. Traditionally, the name goes to the full moon closest to the autumn equinox, which falls during October once or twice a decade.
