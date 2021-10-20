 Skip to main content
Weather: 70s return Wednesday, Thursday but chilly blast of air for the weekend
Weather: 70s return Wednesday, Thursday but chilly blast of air for the weekend

Fall Atlantic City Boardwalk Mostly Sunny

A bright, mostly sunny afternoon shines down on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Sept. 24, 2021.

 Joe Martucci

T-shirt weather will return after a brief break as we go into Wednesday and Thursday. A mainly clear sky will allow stargazers to see the bright, full harvest moon Wednesday night. A cold front will then limp through this weekend, bringing isolated showers.

High pressure will sit in the Virginia-North Carolina area Wednesday, sliding offshore Thursday. This will provide a westerly wind for Wednesday, turning to the warmer southwest direction Thursday. All of this will come with plenty of sunshine, too.

Temperatures both days will start off in the mid-40s in the rural spots to the low 50s along the Garden State Parkway corridor east to the bays. The coast itself will be in the upper 50s, and don’t be surprised if Fortescue or North Cape May stay around 60, with winds blowing off the Delaware Bay.

Meteorologist Joe Martucci is giving away two Rutgers football tickets and one parking pass to the St. George's lots to the Nov. 6 home game against Wisconsin and the Nov. 27 home game against Maryland. To enter, sign up for the Local Weather newsletter at www.pressofac.com/newsletters, he will pick a winner at random.

The afternoons will warm up nicely. Highs for the mainland and inland towns will reach the mid-70s both days. Thursday will be slightly warmer than Wednesday. The shore will be just a few degrees shy of that, but it’s very comfortable either way. If you can get out and enjoy, please do so.

The evenings will then slide into the 70s and 60s. If you want to see the full harvest moon Wednesday night, which technically peaks at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday, you’ll be able to catch it shining brightly in the mainly clear sky.

floop-nam-2021101912.cloudcover.poac_ma (1).gif

A cold front will push through the area, but the juice it was carrying with it will be sucked dry by this high-pressure system. Isolated showers will be around in the morning, but I imagine most of you will be rain-free. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the day. Temperatures will be on the mild side again, in the low to mid-70s. High school football or fall activities will be good.

floop-nam-2021101912.ref1km_ptype.poac_ma.gif

As we go into the weekend, a series of pipsqueak cold fronts will pass, with rounds of vorticity, or spin in the atmosphere, moving through. This will mean a weekend with more bark than bite. It’ll look pretty gloomy, and a few showers will be around Saturday. However, by and large, you’re talking about a rain-free weekend with temperatures on target for late October, in the 60s for highs.

Lastly, a taste of the winter weather outlook, which will be featured on my Something in the Air podcast Wednesday afternoon. La Nina is the phrase to know for this winter. La Nina is when the waters along the equatorial Pacific are cooler than average. Last winter was a La Nina winter, which saw well below average snow, as well as the 2017-18 winter, which brought a 7- to 14-inch snowstorm to the shore in December and a “four’easter” in March.

The other factor will be the extent of snow cover in Siberia, which is roughly around average. Tune in Wednesday to PressofAC.com, or wherever you get your podcasts, to learn more.

