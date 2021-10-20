Weather: 70s return Wednesday, Thursday but chilly blast of air for the weekend

T-shirt weather will return after a brief break as we go into Wednesday and Thursday. A mainly clear sky will allow stargazers to see the bright, full harvest moon Wednesday night. A cold front will then limp through this weekend, bringing isolated showers.

High pressure will sit in the Virginia-North Carolina area Wednesday, sliding offshore Thursday. This will provide a westerly wind for Wednesday, turning to the warmer southwest direction Thursday. All of this will come with plenty of sunshine, too.

Temperatures both days will start off in the mid-40s in the rural spots to the low 50s along the Garden State Parkway corridor east to the bays. The coast itself will be in the upper 50s, and don’t be surprised if Fortescue or North Cape May stay around 60, with winds blowing off the Delaware Bay.

The afternoons will warm up nicely. Highs for the mainland and inland towns will reach the mid-70s both days. Thursday will be slightly warmer than Wednesday. The shore will be just a few degrees shy of that, but it’s very comfortable either way. If you can get out and enjoy, please do so.

The evenings will then slide into the 70s and 60s. If you want to see the full harvest moon Wednesday night, which technically peaks at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday, you’ll be able to catch it shining brightly in the mainly clear sky.

