Weather: 70s for mostly dry Wednesday, days of tidal flooding possible next week

It’ll be a gray start Wednesday, but sunshine and warm air will come for the afternoon, with just a shower or storm around. Meanwhile, a storm will hang around from Mother’s Day weekend into the middle of next week, possibly bringing days of tidal flooding.

Stories behind covering and living through tornadoes | Across the Sky podcast It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.

The rain that fell overnight will either be gone or be gone quickly after the sun rises Wednesday. Winds will be from the southeast, starting in the low 50s everywhere.

A surface low pressure will move offshore in the morning. However, a new one will develop in the Lower Delaware Valley and move through. The combination of the two low-pressure systems means a shower or storm cannot be ruled out at any point. That said, it will be a mostly dry day. Furthermore, the most likely time for showers or thunderstorms will be as that second system moves through between 3 and 9 p.m., mainly in Cape May County, closest to the front.

Keep your outdoor plans, unless you absolutely can’t tolerate a risk of rain. It’ll be warm when the afternoon sun comes out, spiking to the mid-70s inland and upper 60s along the coast. A smidge of humidity will be in the air. Memorial Day weekend is on the other side of the month, after all.

Moving into the evening, after 9 p.m., expect a clearing sky. Winds will turn to the north after midnight, bringing in drier air. Temperatures will only fall into the 50s on the cooling wind, though, staying seasonable in the low 50s.

Thursday will then be influenced by a high-pressure system that will be moving from Ontario into New England (more on that later). The result will be a stupendously sunny day and seasonable temperatures. In the sun, you can likely get away with shorts. High temperatures will be around 70 inland, with mid-60s where the cooling sea breeze dominates, likely east of the Garden State Parkway.

Clouds will be on the rise Thursday evening, and that will continue all night long. No rain here, though. It’ll just be a typical early May night, falling to around 50 degrees everywhere.

Friday through next Wednesday will then be influenced by a surface low pressure that will be in Missouri on Friday, off the Virginia coast Mother’s Day and then between the Southeastern United States and Bermuda on Tuesday. Aloft, an area of low pressure will close off from the general west-to-east flow of the atmosphere, meandering about the East Coast.

High pressure will be in New England, though, which blocks the low pressure from moving to the northeast, away from us, as it typically does. Rather, it’ll be responsible for pushing that storm to the south. It’ll also keep us drier than we normally would be for such a low-pressure system.

It still looks like Friday afternoon into Saturday morning will be the wettest time of the period as it pushes closest to the New England-based high-pressure system. Expect periods of rain, and a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Rain showers will be around Saturday afternoon but then taper off. Rainfall totals will be between 0.4 and 0.8 inches, a nice drink of water for the ground.

The New Jersey 3 Bridges Run in Somers Point, Ocean City and Egg Harbor Township will likely go on but will be wet. If you’re running, make sure your shoes have good grip.

After that, surface low pressure will sink south and high pressure will reassert itself. So it does look like a dry Mother’s Day and several days after, even while we’re still under the influence of the upper-level low.

Find tide times, coastal flooding forecast for the Jersey Shore here Below are Jersey Shore locations with previous and forecast tide data. The forecasts show wh…

While it’ll be rain-free, I’m getting worried about several days of “sunny day flooding” Sunday through Wednesday. A strong northeast wind, pushing in water from a long distance, should at least get us to minor flood stage a few of those high tides. Make alternative plans for your cars now.

It’s a great reminder that rain does not mean tidal flooding.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.