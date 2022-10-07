Weather: 70s for Friday, but weekend barely tops 60 as cold front passes

After copying and pasting stormy weather day after day recently, we’ll copy and paste warm, bright weather from Thursday into Friday. Expect 70s and sunshine. However, a sharp cold front will keep highs below 65 for the weekend.

We’ll get the last bits of warm, clockwise-spinning high pressure Friday. A cold front sits to the west, ready to drop us from warm to crisp.

Winds will be from the southwest for much of the day. Morning low temperatures will range from the low 50s in the Pine Barrens to the mid-50s along the Garden State Parkway corridor to around 60 at the shore. There will be patchy fog inland through 8 a.m. Otherwise, though, it’s all sunshine.

Sunshine will prevail for most of the day, too. Temperatures will get warm, like lay-out-on-the-beach warm. Highs will go for the mid-70s in Atlantic City and the shore. Inland, highs should manage to hit the upper 70s. Get out and enjoy it if you can. Wave heights have finally decreased on the bay and ocean from the storm.

Things will change quickly. Between 7 p.m. and midnight, clouds will be around as a cold front slices through. Isolated showers will fall. For a little inside baseball, the cold front itself is dry, but the difference between cold and warm air will drive what is called “instability showers.”

Winds will turn from the southwest to the northwest during this time. Winds will kick up, too. Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph overnight. Coupled with an arctic surge from incoming high pressure, temperatures will fall from the 70s to the 50s by midnight.

Overnight, as the sky clears out, lows will be in the mid- to upper 40s everywhere. That’s seasonable for this time of year.

By Saturday morning, the sun will shine brightly again. However, it’ll be cooler as that high pressure settles in. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees for both the inland and shore. That’s about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. It’ll be another fall Saturday full of events, like the Crest Best Run Fest in Wildwood Crest and the West Cape May Lima Bean Festival.

Saturday night will be our coolest in quite some time. It will also bring the possibility of frost for the Pine Barrens for the first time this year. The combination of a clear sky, light wind and low dew points will promote radiational cooling. Essentially, the heat from the day will escape into outer space.

So into the 50s and 40s we go for the evening hours. After midnight, the shore’s temperatures will stay steady, only lowering to the mid-40s, meaning temperatures in the inland areas, away from the relatively warmer water, will keep dropping.

Sunday morning lows in Weymouth and other Pine Barrens towns will get to the mid-30s. Expect frost there. Outside the Pine Barrens, it should be in the upper 30s, likely avoiding frost.

That said, if winds stay 5 to 10 mph overnight, frost will avoid the area.

Sunday will be plenty sunny and just a bit warmer. Highs will top out in the low to mid-60s. Dew points will be invigoratingly low in the 40s.

Sunshine looks to be the way for much of next week. Highs stay in the 60s. Our next shot of rain will be Thursday.