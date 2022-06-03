Weather: 70s and mostly dry, a very comfortable NJ summer weekend

A pair of cold fronts will pass between Friday and Sunday, leaving in its wake perhaps the least sticky weekend of climatological summer.

We’ll start with Friday. The atmosphere will be thinner than usual overhead Friday. Known as a trough, it typically brings stormier and cooler weather.

That is, though, just a leftover from the showers and storms we had in South Jersey on Thursday night. A shower cannot be ruled out until 8 a.m. or so with a mostly cloudy sky. However, the situation improves for Friday, and beyond.

Winds will be from the northwest, with an onshore afternoon sea breeze east of the Garden State Parkway.

All of this is to say whether you want to go to the beach, pool or work outside, you’ll be fine, especially after 8 a.m. Temperatures will start out around 60 degrees, rising to the low 80s inland. The shore will stay in the upper 70s, likely falling through the 70s for the afternoon on that east wind. The waves will be gentle and calm, too.

It’ll be a wonderful evening out and about. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and 60s during the evening. With dew points in the dry 50s, you can leave the air conditioning off and let that breeze roll on in. We’ll have a mainly clear sky. Temperatures will ultimately bottom out in the upper 50s to low 60s as we kick off Saturday.

You’ll be hard pressed to find a cloud in the sky Saturday. Winds will generally be from the west between 10 and 15 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s from Folsom to Atlantic City, home of the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival. This is only the second year in a row it’s being held outside. However, they have picked a great weather weekend to do so again.

Dew points will stay in the 50s throughout the day and into the night. Again, your evening will be in the 70s and 60s. A cold front will pass, attached to a low-pressure system in Quebec. No rain will be had, but there will be some evening clouds.

A reinforcing shot of dry, less summery air will pass through. Overnight lows will be 55 to 60 degrees.

Sunday will see morning sunshine give way to some clouds in our southern sky late. Surface high pressure from Ontario will mosey into New Jersey. There won’t be any sticky air around. It will be cooler but still very comfortable. You can definitely get away with shorts in the sunshine. An easterly wind will blow, keeping highs in the 70- to 75-degree range. The beer festival looks great.

What could be “Alex” will likely move through Florida and somewhere near Bermuda early next week. There won’t be any direct impacts for us. However, expect a blanket of high clouds from Sunday night through Tuesday. Rip currents will likely threaten. If you’re not at the beach, you’ll stay very nice.

