Weather: 70 mph gusts possible Thursday with severe storms, comfy weekend to follow

Have a way to receive weather alerts, tie down loose objects and cut tree branches that are hanging by a limb. The potential for severe weather will be present Thursday afternoon and evening. After that, we dry out and brighten up for a pleasant weekend.

If you have outdoor plans Thursday, they’ll be good up until 3 to 5 p.m. The cold front that sunk most of Ocean County and the shore into the 60s will lift north as a warm front approaches Thursday. This will flip winds to the south for the day, increasing the heat and humidity.

Temperatures will start in the low to mid-60s, which is a little above average for this time of year. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s well inland. Those inland but east of the Garden State Parkway should be around 80 degrees. Meanwhile, the coastline itself should be in the low 70s.

The sunshine will destabilize the atmosphere. This will increase the change in temperatures with height in the lower levels, known as a lapse rate. The amount of downdraft convective available potential energy, or DCAPE, will get up to 1200 joules per kilogram. All of that means the potential for damaging wind gusts is high in any storm. The potential for roadway flooding will be there as well.

Between 3 and 9 p.m., the window for severe weather will be there in the form of a 60- to 90-minute window of thunderstorms. This line may not extend through the whole region. Furthermore, there likely will only be embedded thunderstorms within the main line.

So there are caveats to this. We’ve had severe weather threats this year, only for them not to materialize. It’s good news, but we still have to watch.

After 9 p.m., the severe weather threat will wane. However, a few showers will be possible from about midnight to 8 a.m. Friday. These won’t cause any flooding.

Evening temperatures will fall through the 70s and into the 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s just about everywhere. All of this will set up a very pleasant weekend with high pressure the dominant feature.

Friday will see increasing sunshine. High temperatures will touch 80 in Stafford Township and inland towns. The coastline itself will not be too far behind either on the offshore wind.

As the beaches fill up Friday night, it will be great for an evening run, outdoor dining or just a quiet night on the porch. Expect the evening to be in the 70s and 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 55 to 60 degree range.

Saturday will be a continuation of Friday. We’ll be bright, humidity free and plenty warm for anything and everything outdoors. Highs will again be in the upper 70s to near 80 just about everywhere. However, the shore should cool into the lower 70s during the afternoon on a sea breeze.

The core of the “cold” air with the Canadian high pressure will move in Sunday. This will keep us between 70 and 75 degrees. Perhaps it’s not the best day to swim in the ocean or bays, but it’ll be plenty fine for play or work.

After 8 a.m., a secondary cold front will pass. Winds will flip to the northwest, ushering in drier air from Canada.

Finally, we recap May’s weather — the nine-day nor’easter, the record heat and the comfortable Memorial Day weekend — on the Something in the Air podcast with guest Dave Robinson, the New Jersey state climatologist. Find it wherever you get your podcasts, or at PressofAC.com.

