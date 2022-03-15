Weather: 60s for Tuesday with weak coastal storm likely late week

Spring will win the tug of war with winter for this week of March. Temperatures will be in the 60s for the inland spots Tuesday. A weak coastal storm will impact the region Thursday with an even bigger warmup for Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s inland and low 40s at the coast just around sunrise Tuesday. We’ll have a southwest wind turn south as the day goes on, perfect for sending temperatures well above average. It’ll be a great day T-shirt weather day inland, with highs getting into the mid-60s. After-school sports will be great. Even at the coast, highs will be in the mid-50s. Cooler, yes, but still above average. We’ll have a mostly sunny day.

The southerly winds will pump in more humid air, to use the term loosely. Temperatures will fall through the 50s and 40s in the evening. Patchy fog will develop late overnight as the air temperatures will meet up with the dew point. This kind of fog is called radiational fog. Lows will be around 40 inland, slightly warmer along the coast.

Wednesday will be an interesting day. We’ll start with fog until 8 a.m. or so in spots. Winds will be light at first, so we’ll jump into the low 60s inland and mid-50s from the coast. However, around a high-pressure near Bermuda and an approaching coastal low-pressure from the south, winds will turn to the southeast midday. As a result, we’ll cool back to the 50s and even 40s near the water. Being by the coast has its perks, but springtime weather is not one of them as we live by the fickle direction of the wind.

Otherwise, it’s a mostly sunny sky, and we can soak in that strong mid-March sun.

Wednesday night will see thickening clouds as that coastal low gets even closer. Winds will change to the east, which will mean we save on the heating bill a little bit. Lows will only be in the middle part of the 40s.

Then, we get to St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday. I thought we’d get lucky and stay dry initially, but it looks like that the luck will actually run dry.

It won’t be a washout, so it could be worse. Rain showers will begin between 8 and 11 a.m. The potential for rain will end between 5 and 8 p.m. So you’re Thursday-night festivities will be dry and even during the day, I don’t see it raining the whole time.

With a damp east wind, it will feel like Ireland, though. We’ll top out in the 50s everywhere. Coastal flooding won’t be an issue, given that tides will be pretty low to begin with.

Spring fever will return Friday. We will make a run well into the 60s inland. However, per usual, the sea breeze front will kick in, keeping the shore in the 50s. We’ll have plenty of sunshine, either way.

Lastly, a quick recap of Saturday. We had everything but the kitchen sink with rain, thunder, snow and strong winds. The highest wind gust in the region was 69 mph in Cape May, with Atlantic City International Airport getting to 64 mph. Nearly everything saw some coatings of snow, with those in western Ocean, Atlantic and Cumberland counties seeing up to a half inch.

