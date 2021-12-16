Weather: 60s for Thursday, Friday, but chilly air will come

The warmest day of the week will send the thermometer so high, there’s an outside shot we break a record. Temperatures will slide down over the weekend, getting you in the holiday spirit as we go into Christmas week.
Temperatures Thursday morning will start out in the upper 40s inland to the low 50s at the coast. That’s more like a morning for mid-October than mid-December. If you like balmy breezes, this one is for you.
An area of surface high pressure will bring southwesterly winds for the day that will be a bit stiff. Sustained winds will be around 15 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph. During the winter, you need the winds to pump in to make it warm, as the very weak sun fails to warm us up much.
I have an inland high of 62 and a shore high of 58 degrees. The record high is 66 for both Atlantic City International Airport and Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City. I believe we’ll be safely out of record high territory, but I’ll follow it. Either way, as long as the wind doesn’t bother you, it’ll be a great day to be out and about.
Thursday evening will be a partly cloudy night as the winds lighten. You could go with the windows open comfortably, especially during the evening, which will be in the 50s. The record mildest low temperatures for Thursday are in the low 50s. I believe we’ll be safe from new records, given the Thursday morning numbers.
Lows come Friday morning will be around 50 degrees again.
A dry cold front will pass Friday. All you’ll notice is morning clouds giving way to sunshine and a west wind. Temperatures still stay above average, as the core of the cold air stays away. Expect highs in the lower 60s everywhere.
There are more details on that weekend rainmaker I discussed in the last column. It does look like you’re Friday night plans will be dry, and on the mild side. However, between 4 and 7 a.m., rain will work in from south to north across the region. The rain will only fall for a few hours. By midday, we’ll be dry.
Then, with a warm front to our north, we should break for sun and see a southwest wind. That will bring yet another day in the 60s for Bridgeton and the inland spots. Even the shore should be around 60. The rest of the day should be dry. So strolling the holiday scenes in Smithville and Cape May should be OK, as long as you keep it to the afternoon.
Eventually, a cold front will slice through Saturday evening. A few hours of showers will move through. Then, winds will gust out of the north early Sunday morning. Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph for Sunday, strongest in the morning. Cool air from Canada will rush in. Highs Sunday will “only” be in the mid-40s Sunday. That’s chillier than what it’s been recently, though right around average for the last couple of days before Christmas.
Finally, be sure to visit PressofAC.com, or wherever you get your podcasts. We have a new episode of Something in the Air out for you, as I interview my new weather brother, Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, our sister publication in Virginia.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
