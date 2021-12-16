Weather: 60s for Thursday, Friday, but chilly air will come

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lows come Friday morning will be around 50 degrees again.

A dry cold front will pass Friday. All you’ll notice is morning clouds giving way to sunshine and a west wind. Temperatures still stay above average, as the core of the cold air stays away. Expect highs in the lower 60s everywhere.

There are more details on that weekend rainmaker I discussed in the last column. It does look like you’re Friday night plans will be dry, and on the mild side. However, between 4 and 7 a.m., rain will work in from south to north across the region. The rain will only fall for a few hours. By midday, we’ll be dry.

Then, with a warm front to our north, we should break for sun and see a southwest wind. That will bring yet another day in the 60s for Bridgeton and the inland spots. Even the shore should be around 60. The rest of the day should be dry. So strolling the holiday scenes in Smithville and Cape May should be OK, as long as you keep it to the afternoon.