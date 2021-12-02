Weather: 60s for Thursday as winds gust for the rest of the week

Thursday will be breezy and balmy, with gusts in the 30s and temperatures about double that after a few earlier showers. The breeze will continue into Friday as we drop back to average temperatures. Seasonable weather will then continue through the weekend.
Rain showers from a warm front will be around through 8 a.m. or so. The rain, as it has been overnight, was light. Total rainfall by the time we dry out will be around 0.1 inches. So no issues there after what was a very dry November. In our latest Something in the Air podcast with New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson, he points out that it was the third driest November on record at Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, where records date to 1874, and the fourth driest November at Atlantic City International Airport, where records date to the 1940s. You can check that out at PressofAC.com or wherever you get your podcasts.
Back to the forecast. Once that warm front passes, we will get, well, warm. Southwest winds, sustained 15 to 20 mph with gusts in the 30s, will be around. That will pump temperatures to around 60 degrees, with a good amount of sunshine. Enjoy the outdoors. Holiday decorating should be OK, as long as the breeze doesn’t bother you.
Going into Thursday evening, a cold front will pass just after sunset. That will change our winds to the west, and then northwest, overnight, staying breezy. However, it will still be mild, as the core of the cold air doesn’t arrive yet. Temperatures will fall into the 50s during the evening under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s inland, with upper 40s at the shore. You may even be OK sleeping with the windows open.
Friday will be more typical for the beginning of December. Winds will be out of the northwest around 15 mph sustained, gusting higher. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for the day, reaching the low to mid-50s everywhere. Carry the jacket and you’ll be fine all day long.
If you’re heading out to holiday parties, or taking a stroll around the holiday villages, you’ll have a good night to do so Friday. We’ll drop through the 50s and 40s in the evening hours. Then, overnight, a weak system will cut through the state. It will cloud up and there may be sprinkles around, but that will be gone by sunrise. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-30s for Galloway Township and the inland towns and the upper 30s in Brigantine and the shore.
The weekend will be the first one in a while where I can say that both dates are the same. Saturday and Sunday will be seasonable again. Carry the jacket and you’ll be fine. Daytime highs will reach the mid-50s, with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light out of the north Saturday and south Sunday. Saturday night will be a cold one, with lows in the 20s inland and around 32 at the coast.
