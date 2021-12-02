Weather: 60s for Thursday as winds gust for the rest of the week

Thursday will be breezy and balmy, with gusts in the 30s and temperatures about double that after a few earlier showers. The breeze will continue into Friday as we drop back to average temperatures. Seasonable weather will then continue through the weekend.

Rain showers from a warm front will be around through 8 a.m. or so. The rain, as it has been overnight, was light. Total rainfall by the time we dry out will be around 0.1 inches. So no issues there after what was a very dry November. In our latest Something in the Air podcast with New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson, he points out that it was the third driest November on record at Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, where records date to 1874, and the fourth driest November at Atlantic City International Airport, where records date to the 1940s. You can check that out at PressofAC.com or wherever you get your podcasts.

Back to the forecast. Once that warm front passes, we will get, well, warm. Southwest winds, sustained 15 to 20 mph with gusts in the 30s, will be around. That will pump temperatures to around 60 degrees, with a good amount of sunshine. Enjoy the outdoors. Holiday decorating should be OK, as long as the breeze doesn’t bother you.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}