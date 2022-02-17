Weather: 60s for highs Thursday, 60s for wind gusts possible Friday

Thursday will bring spring fever back to the Garden State, with high temperatures reaching the 60s away from the coasts. Sixties will remain in the forecast into early Friday. However, it won’t be because of the temperatures, but because of the possible wind gusts.

Temperatures have warmed most of the night and will be in the mid- to upper 40s come sunrise Thursday. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun. However, if you’re in Ventnor or along the shore, expect fog in the morning that will hang on throughout the day.

Southwest winds will blow from the surface all the way up to about 30,000 feet high. That depth of a warming wind is needed to get us into spring territory on the thermometer.

High temperatures will be in the low 60s for Egg Harbor Township and inland areas. A 65-degree reading cannot be ruled out, despite the fairly thick cloud cover.

For Ventnor and the shore, highs will be in the mid-50s, cooled by the chilly water. Fortescue and the Delaware Bayshore may only be around 50 degrees.

Most outdoor activities will be just fine in the balmy-for-February air. A shower cannot be ruled out after 2 p.m., ahead of a powerful cold front, but most will be dry. Winds will be from the southwest around 15 mph, gusting in the 30s.

Temperatures will fall a bit into the evening. However, we’ll be in the 50s throughout the night. There’s a possibility we’ll have the warmest minimum temperature on record for Thursday.

Then, we get to about 2 to 10 a.m. Friday.

Damaging winds continue to be the main concern. A jet of 70 mph or greater air will reside as low as 2,000 feet above the surface. If that were to mix down, power outages and wind damage will be a concern.

However, the key word is if. From 2,000 feet to the surface, there will be an inversion, or increase in temperatures. That severely limits how much can mix down, which is a good thing.

A thunderstorm or really heavy rain could drag it down, but there’s a less than 50-50 chance of that happening. Rain will fall between 2 to 4 a.m. and 8 to 10 a.m. That’s the time to be concerned.

On Thursday, cut down hanging tree branches or limbs. Plus, keep your devices charged overnight.

As the cold front passes, around 8 to 10 a.m., winds will turn to the northwest. That will break the inversion, but the strong winds will retreat farther upward, making it harder for surface gusts to be severe. I’ll watch it.

After the late morning, expect plentiful sunshine. Temperatures will take a tumble in the cooler airmass. We’ll go from the 50s to the 30s in the course of the day. If you’re going out for the day in the morning, carry the winter coats.

Under a mainly clear sky, we’ll continue our overnight drop. We should bottom out in the mid- to upper 20s, around seasonable for this time of year.

Gusts will be high again Saturday afternoon, as an Alberta Clipper — a fast-moving, cold low-pressure system — will move just to our north. Gusts will be 40-50 mph during this time. Wind damage cannot be ruled out again.

Winds will stay strong into Saturday night. However, we’ll have a calmer Sunday ahead. Expect highs in the mid-40s, with plenty of sunshine.

