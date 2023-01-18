Weather: 50s for Wednesday, soaking for much of Thursday

In what’s been a familiar tune, it’ll feel like March for another January day. High temperatures will be in the 50s with sunshine. A warm front-cold front combination will then bring rain for much of Thursday into Thursday night.

It’ll be a gusty start to Wednesday. Winds will kick up to 25 to 35 mph, highest at the beaches, coming from the west-northwest.

While this will dry out the clouds and showers from Tuesday, it won’t cool us down. In fact, we’ll be warmer Wednesday.

After starting in the mid-30s inland and around 40 degrees at the coast, high temperatures will get into the 50s from Atlantic City to Estell Manor.

Moving into the evening, it’ll be mainly clear. That will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s by midnight.

After that point, heat-trapping clouds will build in. Couple them with a mild southeast wind, and temperatures will rise for the second half of the night. By sunrise Thursday, we’ll be in the 40s again.

My forecast still holds for Thursday. Outdoor activities and plans should take place in the morning. Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., rain will work into the region.

The rain will be steady for the rest of the day. A thunderstorm can’t be ruled out for the third Thursday in a row.

From 7 to 10 p.m., expect a lull in the action. Then, a cold front will bring a parting shot of steady rain from 10 p.m. until it rolls off the coast about 1 a.m. Friday.

All in all, this will be a beneficial rain. Between 0.40 and 0.70 inches will fall.

Expect top winds speeds to be 35 to 45 mph, highest inland for a change. This will topple trash cans, but no wind damage will come from this.

Thursday night will be mild, falling into the 40s. Friday should be an interesting one for the thermometer. As the sun comes up, we should hop back into the low 50s. Then, by noon, we’ll fall into the 40s as cold air moves in on a stiff west-northwest wind.

Snow flurries cannot be ruled out with this, but we’ll still wait for accumulating snow.

A 50-50 weekend then looks to be on tap. Saturday will be the drier and brighter of the two days. Expect sunshine and seasonable January air.

On Sunday, a quick-moving coastal storm will pass through. This will be a rainmaker, not a snow one.

Damaging winds and coastal flooding cannot be ruled out, but I’ll need another day to give you a firm answer.

Finally, Atlantic City International Airport comes in third place this year for the warmest start to the year since records started in 1943. At Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, it’s the sixth warmest. Records there date to 1874.