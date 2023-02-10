Friday will be well into the 50s, but it will cool back down for Super Bowl weekend, which will include a coastal storm Sunday into Monday. Rain and gusty winds are likely.

It’ll be a very mild Friday morning. Temperatures will start between 50 and 55 degrees, feeling more like early May than early February.

Some cooler air will move in on the westerly wind that will blow Friday. However, with a partly sunny sky, we should still manage to get into the mid- to upper 50s. It’ll be a nice February day for outdoor work and plans.

Rain will be about 200 miles to our south Friday night, so no rain is expected here. However, do expect a fair bit of cloud cover. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 40s for the evening.

As we go overnight, expect lows of 35 to 40 degrees.

Saturday will turn blustery as the morning goes on, with sustained northwest winds between 15 and 20 mph. Expect a mostly cloudy start, turning sunnier as time goes on. Highs will be in the mid-40s both inland and at the coast.

Clouds will move right back in Saturday night. This will likely be our chilliest night of the seven-day forecast, and even this will be warmer than average.

The evening will fall into the 30s. Sunday morning lows will be around 32 for Estell Manor and inland towns. Margate and the shore will be in the upper 30s.

Then we get to Super Bowl Sunday. With many of us Eagles fans (though I see Giants and Jets fans in Ocean County), I have a feeling more than the usual amount of us will be traveling.

The morning will be dry. Then, around 3 p.m., I expect rain to begin near Cape May. This will slowly work north with time. It’ll take a while for a dry slot of air a few thousand feet high to erode away.

Admittedly, it’s tough to get into start time particulars, but by 6:20 p.m., Super Bowl kickoff, those south of the Atlantic City Expressway should see rain. By 10 p.m. it should be wet everywhere in southeastern New Jersey.

Ran will fall overnight. It’ll be a soggy Monday morning as well. However, around noon, rain will end from west to east across the state. Totals will range from nearly an inch in Cape May to as low as a quarter-inch in Ocean County.

What I can definitely say is that a stiff northeasterly wind will pick up for the evening. This will turn to the north overnight and be northwest by sunrise Monday.

Those along and east of the Garden State Parkway, plus those along the Delaware Bay, will see gusts up to 50 mph and isolated wind damage. Those elsewhere will see lesser winds and no damage, though you’ll hear the wind howl over the TV speakers at times.