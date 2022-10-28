Weather: 4 days of 'sunny day flooding' near the coast on otherwise dry weekend

For most of us, it will be just a seasonable, rain-free October weekend. However, for the shore, and those traveling to and from the shore, nuisance tidal flooding will put a damper on an otherwise dry Halloween weekend.

Let’s start with the tidal flooding. Minor stage tidal flooding is likely during the daytime high tides from Friday to Monday for Atlantic and Cape May counties. Ocean and Cumberland counties will likely flood Friday through Sunday. A coastal flooding advisory from the National Weather Service has been issued for the shore from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

The times for the flooding will generally be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and noon to 4 p.m. Monday. On the Delaware Bay, shift these times two hours later to get a gauge on when it’ll flood.

This will be the typical flooding we see a few dozen times a year. In Atlantic City, the Black Horse and White Horse pikes will have water on them. Ocean City will flood between Bay and West avenues. The roads leading to the Route 72 causeway in Long Beach Island will likely have water as well.

If you see flood water, turn around. It’s salt water and will corrode your car.

This is all caused by a northeast wind that will turn southeast Monday. While Friday will be breezy, it’s more of the fetch of the wind that is driving this flooding. Easterly winds flow from more than 1,000 miles before it hits our shores.

It’s a good reminder that we don’t need rain for tidal flooding at the Jersey Shore.

Now, to the rest of the forecast.

Friday morning will start out with plenty of sunshine. Morning low temperatures will range from the upper 30s in Hammonton and the Pine Barrens to the low 40s in Egg Harbor Township and along the Garden State Parkway corridor to the upper 40s in Margate and the shore.

Temperatures will eventually even out to around 60 degrees everywhere as high clouds move in along the shore.

Besides the tidal flooding, the wind will be the other weather story of the day. Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph from the northeast, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph, highest at the coast.

Going into the evening, the winds will slacken. We’ll fall through the 50s. However, there should still be enough of a breeze that the atmosphere doesn’t “decouple,” allowing the ground to cool very quickly, dispatched from the relatively milder air above it.

Overnight lows will therefore be about the same inland, in the mid-40s. The shore will be closer to 50 degrees. This is seasonable for late October.

Saturday and Sunday will be about the same. High pressure will be to our northeast. A tropical wave of low pressure will be to our southeast. The combination of the two will bring clouds, but the rain should stay away. In summary, it’s a pair of mostly cloudy but rain-free days with a damp wind.

Trunk-or-treats, kids sports events and outdoor work will all be fine. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s inland. For the beaches, expect a high at or just above 60 degrees.

We can talk about Halloween as well. My forecast is evolving as we gain more information. What looked like a treat is turning into a trick. Rain showers look likely. There will be dry time, though, and it’ll be mild, with 60s for much of the p.m. hours.

Also, a big thank you to everyone who came out to the New Standard Senior Living Center in Egg Harbor Township on Wednesday for our panel discussion on Superstorm Sandy’s 10th anniversary. Our panel did a wonderful job, and your presence was much appreciated.