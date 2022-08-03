Weather: 3rd heat wave of 2022 possible as 90s, high humidity sizzle NJ

The third local heat wave of 2022 may already be in the works. With inland temperatures in the 90s Tuesday and possibly through Friday, we could be in one. Oh, and it’ll be sticky, too. The shore will get sea breeze relief, with cold ocean waters returning.

The reason for the heat stems from an area of clockwise-spinning high pressure in Bermuda that will bring heat and humidity from the southwest.

For Wednesday, there will be a lingering cold front until it lifts north in the afternoon. For those in Cape May County and along the Delaware Bayshore, it should be a very sticky morning. To the north, it will be more comfortable. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s north of the front to the low 70s south.

Eventually, though, dew points will climb to around the sticky 70 degree mark everywhere. There will be plenty of sunshine for the day, allowing for that strong August sun to work the ground.

Highs will be right around 90 degrees inland. If Atlantic City International Airport gets to 90, the potential for a heat wave lives. At the coast, a cooling sea breeze will keep highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday evening will be mainly clear. Dew points will remain around the 70 degree range, but it will be comfortable for a few hours out and about. We’ll fall into the 80s and 70s overnight.

Thursday will be the peak of this heat. Drink plenty of water, stay in the air conditioning and keep your pets as cool as you’d want to be. For Weymouth Township and inland areas, we’ll be in the mid-90s for highs. Factor in a dew point in the low 70s and a peak heat index of 105 degrees will be likely. This should be the official start of heat wave three, defined as three or more days of at least 90 degree heat.

Winds will be from the south Thursday, and that will yield a cooling sea breeze for Atlantic City and the coast. Highs will be in the mid-80s here, though it’ll still be muggy.

As we’ve seen plenty of over the past few weeks, that south wind will also upwell cold sea floor water to the surface. It wouldn’t surprise me if ocean waters get into the low 60s during the day.

Thursday evening will be in the 90s and 80s. Cloud cover will increase as another cold front nears us. However, we likely will wind up dry.

That cloud cover will keep our Friday morning lows mild. Expect mid-70s just about everywhere.

Friday will be in the 90s inland, but cloud cover should keep it in the low 90s. It will be a bit more muggy than Thursday, though, and the heat index should climb into the triple digits again. While south winds keep it hot and humid inland, they will keep the thermometer lower at the coast. The shore will be in the mid-80s. Also, again, there should be more upwelling. It’ll be chilly to take a dip, getting down to around 60 degrees. That’s the average for mid-October.

Eventually, hit-or-miss storms will move between 4 and 7 p.m., from west to east across the state. Given the humidity, torrential downpours can flood roads. Severe weather at least looks unlikely. The stormy weather will end by midnight.

Finally, New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson and I talk about the cold ocean upwelling, the sizzle of our July heat wave, our near drought conditions and more on the Something in the Air podcast Wednesday, available at PressofAC.com or wherever you get your podcasts. Consider it a half-hour rewind of July.