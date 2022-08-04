Inland heat wave No. 3 of 2022 will become official Thursday as highs soar into the mid-90s. Factor in the sticky air, and it’ll feel like more than 100 degrees. Two chances for rain will come Friday. A humid and mostly dry weekend is on the way.

The important notes for Thursday are to stay in the air conditioning or by the beach as much as possible. If you’re outside, drink water, even when you’re not thirsty. And keep your pets as cool as you’d like to be.

Plain and simple, it will be sultry out. The morning will start out in the 70s just about everywhere. The peak afternoon heat index will be in the mid-100s in most places inland, aided by a high temperature near 95 degrees and a dew point around the sticky 70 degree mark.

This will be the third day with high temperatures at least in the 90s, a heat wave.

For those along the coast, temperatures will peak in the upper 80s midday. Then, winds will turn to the cooler, southeast direction and bring us lower. It’ll still be humid, but it’ll won’t be as uncomfortable as inland spots. Expect water temperatures to slide down from the 70s into the 60s as the wind upwells cooler sea floor water.

Going into the evening, we’ll slide through the 90s and 80s. We’ll turn partly cloudy as the night goes on. However, we should be dry. Rather, expect a balmy night. Friday morning lows will generally be in the low to mid-70s, a few degrees above average.

All in all, Friday will be mostly dry, but two opportunities for rain will be there. The first will be from about 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. as a pressure trough passes through. This will bring spotty showers to South Jersey, along with a mostly cloudy sky.

If it rains over you, it could quite literally pour. With the soupy air mass, rainfall rates of 1.5 inches per hour can bring flooded roads. Don’t drive through the flood water.

The second won’t be until after dark, so you’ll be dry for most of the daytime hours. The cloud cover will hold inland highs to the low 90s. However, dew points should be a bit higher. So the heat index will peak around 100 to 102 degrees, it just won’t be like the 104 to 106 degrees on Thursday.

At the shore, we’ll go for mid-80s. We’ll get the afternoon sea breeze to kick in from the south. There will be more upwelling, and my belief is ocean temperatures will dip into the low 60s for the day.

As the region fills up for another summer weekend Friday night, that’s when the next opportunity for rain will be. This will begin between 9 p.m. and midnight and end between 3 and 6 a.m. Saturday. The shore itself should be dry. However, those west of the Garden State Parkway will be fair game for a shower or two.

Similar to Friday during the day, wherever it rains, roadway flooding will be possible. Torrential downpours are common in tropical, Floridian setups like this.

High pressure near Bermuda will flex its muscles over the weekend. That should keep the rain mainly away from us, while also continuing the humid weather. Southwest winds will pump in both days, with a shore sea breeze kicking in.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds. Most outdoor events will be fine. However, there will be popup inland thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Sunday, meanwhile, likely will be dry as far west as the New Jersey Turnpike.