Weather: 35 mph gusts Sunday, turning colder Monday

We’ll be in between a rain-producing warm front to our south and a snow-producing cold front to our northwest. In between we have a partly sunny day. Temperatures will start in the 25- to 30-degree range, right around average for this time of year.

Winds will gust between 30 and 35 mph during the day. Your trash can may fall over, but that’s about it for “damage.” High temperatures will get to around 50 degrees, which is actually seasonable in the waning days of climatological winter, which ends Monday.

Sunday night will see that arctic front come through. However, there won’t be much moisture with it when it passes South Jersey. Therefore, just expect a breezy night with a few extra clouds. We’ll be in the 40s and 30s during the evening.

Wind chills will be in the teens after midnight into Monday morning, with overnight lows in the low to mid-20s.

The winds will diminish as a new high-pressure system comes through on a bright final day of February. It will be cold behind the front, with highs in the mid-30s, about a dozen degrees below average for this time of year.

Monday night will be a partly cloudy and cold night. We’ll be below freezing just after sunset. Then, we’ll fall into the 20s. Given the calmer winds and low dew points, we’ll get radiational cooling, where the heat from the day escapes straight into outer space. This process is only enhanced in the rural, sandy Pine Barrens.

Low temperatures will range from the mid-teens in Weymouth Township and those rural, Pine Barrens spots to the mid-20s at the shore and in between elsewhere.

It’s hard to say never, but that may be our last night in the teens for the inland spots. I don’t really see much very cold air in the next seven days, and then after that, we’re beyond the average last date of teens. It’s just something to keep in mind.

March will come in like a lamb. Again, we’ll be in between rain to the south and snow to the north. For us, expect sunshine and warmer temperatures. We’ll get into mid- and upper 40s for Tuesday’s highs. Moving to Wednesday, most inland spots will get above 50 degrees.

The next shot of precipitation will be Thursday, likely early in the day. An Alberta Clipper system — a cold, fast-moving low-pressure system — will pass. We should remain on the south side of the low, which will mean rain showers for us. However, I can’t rule out a bit of snow. Either way, this won’t be a big deal.

One last thing: Given the weather conditions, you’ll likely see a lot of prescribed burning from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service this week. So don’t be alarmed to see smoke in the sky. If it’s an actual wildfire, we’ll keep you updated.

