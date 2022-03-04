Weather: 30s for highs Friday, but big weekend warmup with record highs in sight

Winter will return Friday as a brief blast of cold air moves in from the northwest. However, it’s all up from there as high pressure will slide off the coast and southwest winds will dominate Saturday through Monday. Expect highs in the 60s, even 70s.

We do have to start with the winter air, as the tug-of-war between winter and spring continues. Temperatures Friday morning will range from the mid-teens in West Creek and rural Pine Barrens spots to the mid-20s in Brigantine and the Jersey Shore. It’ll be fairly calm and clear.

Cold air will pour in from the northwest for the day, fighting off that strong March sun for control of the thermometer as best it can. If it were January, we’d probably have a high around 32 degrees, but given it’s early March, upper 30s will be the case for us. Bundle up outside.

Friday evening will be clear and calm, allowing for temperatures to fall into the mid- to upper 20s. However, cloud cover will increase after midnight as an upper-level warm front will lift over the area. Therefore, that heat-trapping blanket of clouds will push temperatures to near 30 around sunrise.

At the surface, high pressure will slide offshore Saturday and remain parked a few hundred miles offshore through the weekend. That means warmer winds around the clockwise-spinning system.

At the same time, a low-pressure system will eject out of the Rockies, working into the Great Lakes by Saturday night and then over Quebec on Sunday. Warm winds will get carried in from the South around that counterclockwise-spinning system.

The result will be large jumps in temperatures both days. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-50s in Ventnor and the shore, while it’ll be in the upper 40s along the coast.

Saturday night will be similar to Friday. We’ll cool off in the evening, into the 40s. However, with a cloudy sky and a strong west-southwest wind, we’ll rise to around 50 come daybreak Sunday.

Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph during the day Sunday. We’ll remain in the warm sector Sunday morning, but also dry and somewhat sunny. However, spotty showers will be around midday and in the afternoon as a weak piece of energy passes.

All of this equates to a day where highs will be in the mid-60s inland and even low 60s at the shore. Given the westerly orientation of the winds, this should pin back the sea breeze a bit. I say at least 80% of the daytime hours will be dry.

Another shower is possible early Monday morning as another warm front will lift through. Monday will be just as breezy as Sunday, but with less rain and more warm air.

I believe we’re going for the low to mid-70s anywhere northwest of Upper Township. That includes Buena and Millville, for example. For towns like Stafford Township and West Cape May, the winds should pick up more of the cooler waters, so expect upper 60s there. Meanwhile, the shore gets the short end of the stick, per usual for spring. Highs will be in the still very pleasant low 60s.

Despite all of this spring fever, record highs look unlikely for Atlantic City International Airport and Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City. Still, if you’re done with winter, it’ll be a nice two-day stretch.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

