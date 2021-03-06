Weather: 30s end Sunday as spring fever moves in this week

Sunday will be another day more like January, rather than early March. However, that will be all. A wall of warm air will move in from the central part of the United States for the week ahead. Monday will be the transition day. Then, we launch into T-shirt weather Tuesday.
Sunday morning will be on the lower end of seasonable for the area. We’re talking mid-20s for Weymouth and the inland towns, with near 30 readings in Wildwood and the shore. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun. A flurry cannot be ruled out. However, more than likely, we will be dry.
Moving into the daytime, the clouds will give way to sun. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees again. When you’re in the sun, though, it won’t feel all that bad.
We’ll reach our lowest temperature of the extended forecast Sunday morning. We’ll quickly drop into the 20s by midnight, a combination of a clear sky, light wind and low dew points (all radiational cooling ingredients). Overnight lows will drop to around 20 for most of the mainland. However, those well in the Pine Barrens will be in the upper teens. Meanwhile, at the shore, it will even be chilly there, too, with mid-20s for most. Our average last 25 degree or lower low temperature at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City is March 14. So, this could be the last, and fairly on schedule if so.
Going into Monday, high pressure, with its clockwise circulation, will move into the Deep South. It will lead to a seasonably dry day, with high temperatures in the mid-40s just about everywhere. Enjoy the sun.
Monday night will then be our coldest night until at least next week. We’ll fall through the 30s during the evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s for most of the mainland, with mid-30s at the shore.
Then, get ready for spring. Our warmest shot of air so far this year will work in. The warm, sunny air that put the Great Plains well above average will be here Tuesday and last through at least Thursday.
Tuesday will surge into the low 60s for most of the mainland. I believe the shore will get well into the 50s late morning, before the cooling sea-breeze works in and sends the thermometer back into the 40s.
Wednesday will be just a plain nice day. A warming, southwest wind will push us farther into the 60s. All work and activities will be great, and outdoor dining will be just fine, especially for lunch. The shore should be a few degrees warmer.
Thursday will be the peak of the (spring) fever. We’re going to the mid-60s. I wouldn’t be surprised if somewhere far inland touched 70. Winds will be strong out of the west-southwest. That should pin the sea breeze back, too. In other words, no jacket required at the shore.