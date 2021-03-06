Weather: 30s end Sunday as spring fever moves in this week

Sunday will be another day more like January, rather than early March. However, that will be all. A wall of warm air will move in from the central part of the United States for the week ahead. Monday will be the transition day. Then, we launch into T-shirt weather Tuesday.

Sunday morning will be on the lower end of seasonable for the area. We’re talking mid-20s for Weymouth and the inland towns, with near 30 readings in Wildwood and the shore. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun. A flurry cannot be ruled out. However, more than likely, we will be dry.

Moving into the daytime, the clouds will give way to sun. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees again. When you’re in the sun, though, it won’t feel all that bad.

We’ll reach our lowest temperature of the extended forecast Sunday morning. We’ll quickly drop into the 20s by midnight, a combination of a clear sky, light wind and low dew points (all radiational cooling ingredients). Overnight lows will drop to around 20 for most of the mainland. However, those well in the Pine Barrens will be in the upper teens. Meanwhile, at the shore, it will even be chilly there, too, with mid-20s for most. Our average last 25 degree or lower low temperature at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City is March 14. So, this could be the last, and fairly on schedule if so.

