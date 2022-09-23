Weather: 30 mph gusts bring autumn blast Friday, warmer into weekend

Gusty, northwest winds have kicked summer out the door. In comes a fresh, fall feel with high temperatures only reaching the mid-60s, below average. Saturday will start chilly as well before we moderate into the weekend.

Caught between clockwise-spinning high pressure to the west and Hurricane Fiona well to the east, north-northwest winds will howl at times Friday. Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, highest at the shore.

That will drive in chilly air from the Great Lakes, which originated near the arctic.

Morning temperatures will start in the upper 40s inland to low 50s at the shore, not all that unusual for this time of year. However, even with sunshine Friday, afternoon highs will only reach the mid-60s. That’s true even at the beaches, where the sea breeze will be nonexistent. Please stay out of the ocean Friday. Fiona’s swells will cause high surf and a high risk for deadly rip currents.

Friday will be our chilliest day since May 25 and more like mid-October. While wind keeps us milder at night than otherwise, it also keeps us cooler during the day (part of the reason why the shore doesn’t have as extreme temperature swings).

Winds will weaken a bit but still stay elevated into the weekend. So it could be colder. Evening temperatures will be in the 60s and 50s under a clear sky.

As we go overnight, lows will bottom out in the 40s. It’ll be lowest in the Pine Barrens and mildest at the Ocean County beaches. With the wind, there will definitely be a nip in the air.

We’ll just have a gentle, northwest breeze Saturday as high pressure moves closer to us. A mix of sun and clouds will prevail. It’ll be very comfortable, with low dew points and seasonable temperatures.

Highs will be in the low 70s just about everywhere again. No sea breeze here. We have plenty of events going on, like the Wildwood Crest Seafarers Celebration. It’ll be fantastic. It’ll be great for the shore, just not great for the water again. High surf and dangerous rip currents continue to be an issue at the shore.

The evening will be quiet and calm. We’ll dip into the 60s and 50s.

Given the light wind, low dew points and clear sky, we’ll get radiational cooling, where the heat from the day escapes straight into outer space. In the Pine Barrens, that influence is outsized, due to the sandy soil.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s in places like Corbin City. Inland towns not in the Pine Barrens will be in the low 50s. The shore will be much milder next to the ocean, in the low 60s.

By Sunday, we’ll expect morning sunshine to give way to afternoon clouds. Winds will turn to the south ahead of a storm system, so we’ll warm up. We should manage to hit 80 degrees for an inland high, with the shore not too far behind.

A few hours of rain will be likely, starting right around sunset Sunday. That will last overnight. Monday right now looks dry, though on the cloudy side.

Finally, an update from The Press of A.C. weather desk. With the success of the national Across the Sky podcast I do with our Lee Enterprises weather team and the busy winter ahead, the local Something in the Air podcast will go down to one new episode a month. That will be the usual monthly weather roundup with New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson the first Wednesday.

That said, there will still be episodes in between on occasion, like the winter outlook. More than that, Sean Sublette, our meteorologist at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and I are working on a new weather series that will cover South Jersey. Thanks as always for following along as we bring you more content that I really believe you’ll like.