Weather: 30 mph gusts and sunshine Sunday, coastal flooding for MLK Day

It’ll be brighter than Saturday but breezier as well, caught between high pressure to the west and low pressure to the east. Gusty northeast winds will bring a little coastal flooding early Monday morning. The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday will be dry, though.

Saturday’s clouds will mostly be gone Sunday. High pressure slowly is winning the battle with a coastal low-pressure system well offshore for control of our weather.

However, we will have gusty winds as the air pressure gradient between the two systems stays tight. Wind gusts will be from the northeast at 25 to 35 mph.

Air temperatures will start in the 25- to 30-degree range. However, with the winds, it’ll feel like the cold teens. During the afternoon, highs will be in the low to mid-40s. However, the wind chill won’t budge above freezing.

After being teased with a January thaw to start the month, this will be a bit of a surprise to the body if you’ll be outside for a while.

Sunday night will see the winds slowly diminish. We’ll have a mainly clear sky. Temperatures will drop into the 30s for the evening. After midnight, we’ll go into the 20s and be there for morning lows.

Minor stage tidal flooding will bring a few inches of salt water to the most susceptible roads near the bays. Think of the White Horse and Black Horse pikes between Atlantic City and the mainland. There, water will likely cover one lane.

If your area floods, it’ll be brief, no more than two hours between 1 and 6 a.m. The quarter moon is hooking us up with lower than usual tides, which is good for this forecast. Still, don’t drive through the salt water; it’ll corrode your car.

Cause of loud NJ tremors Friday afternoon found; weather played a role A supersonic military airplane flying a few miles off the coast Friday afternoon was the cau…

We then get to MLK Day itself. The weather will be right where we should be for mid-January. Highs will top out in the mid-40s, and we’ll have a good amount of sunshine, too.

Clouds will build in overnight. That will keep nighttime temperatures warmer than they should be. Lows will be around 30 degrees for Mays Landing and inland areas. Longport and the shore will be in the mid-30s.

Our next shot of precipitation will come Tuesday. However, it’ll limp into the region. A few showers will fall between noon and 8 p.m. At least 80% of the day will be dry. Highs will be in the mid-40s, with a chilly, damp feel.

Temperatures will warm into the 50s Wednesday in what should be a fairly comfortable day.

We’ll stay in the 50s for highs Thursday. For the sixth week in a row, we’ll have another late week storm. For the third Thursday in a row, thunderstorms threaten, too. You can thank these southerly warm fronts that pass through for that.

Even if there will be no thunder, a few hours of rain are likely Thursday and Friday.

Finally, shoutout to those who had car top dustings of snow early Saturday. It doesn’t get registered as accumulating snow officially, but hey, it was something.