Weather: 3 days of 70s on the way for some as spring erupts into fever pitch

A warm front is now to our north that has opened the flood gates to warmer air. A southwest wind will blow for the morning, allowing balmier air from the Deep South to flow in. Temperatures will already be well into the 40s by daybreak, rising overnight.

From there, we’ll continue to climb. This will be true in spite of a cold front passing through, bringing isolated rain showers from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. With sunshine coming out in the afternoon, highs will be in the low 70s for Egg Harbor City and inland towns, while Sea Isle City and the shore will be in the upper 60s. That’s actually not bad for the shore folks. That southwest wind will turn to the west-northwest in the afternoon and pin back a typically developing cooling sea breeze.

Into the evening, it’ll be a mainly clear sky for us. Winds will be variable, eventually settling to the southeast by daybreak. You will be able to leave the windows open comfortably, as long as the pollen doesn’t get to you. For the evening, we’re talking 60s and 50s. Overnight, we’ll just dip down into the upper 40s.

That cold front will then lift north, essentially becoming a warm front as it does so. A shower will be possible for the morning hours, typically ahead of the warm front. However, most outdoor plans will be just fine.

Temperatures will struggle to rise in the morning. However, once the rain ends and the warm front lifts, we’ll rocket into the low 60s for the coast. Many inland spots will be in the upper 60s though Bridgeton or Manchester Township will be in the low 70s as the sunshine comes out.

Wednesday night will then be more like early June than late April. With a southwest wind blowing, temperatures won’t fall much. In fact, the evening will be in the 60s, good enough to perhaps go jacket free.

Overnight, lows will be in the mid-50s, and we will only climb from there.

We’ll be positioned south of the warm front and east of a cold front for most of the day. That’s a recipe for a balmy and windy day, as southwest winds stay breezy at 15 to 20 mph sustained.

We will welcome our warmest day of the year. We’re talking upper 70s for most inland spots. Towns right along the bay will be in the low 70s, while the shore will be in the upper 60s, as the sea breeze stunts growth of the mercury in the thermometer.

Sunshine will be around for the morning. As the cold front arrives, though, clouds will come in. One to three rounds of showers or thunderstorms will pass at some point between 3 p.m. and midnight.

The earlier it comes, the better chance for severe weather to occur and vice-versa. Overall, though, I believe it will be a fairly low risk. It should just be enough to be a beneficial rain to us as growing season gets underway.

Finally, in the coming days, you’ll be able to listen to a national weather podcast with my Lee Enterprises (parent company of The Press) weather team and myself. We’re calling it the Across the Sky podcast, with new episodes on audio each week.

This will be separate from the Something in the Air podcast that you’ve been familiar with the past four years. I’ll still be talking about the environment, weather, climate with more of a South Jersey focus there. This new podcast will have our weather team of four touch on hot (and cold!) topics, hoping to bring out lots of stories and emotion from our country’s biggest players in the weather space.

