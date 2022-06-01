Weather: 25-degree temperature range across South Jersey Wednesday, storms to come

Ocean County beaches will need sweaters while those in Cumberland County will sweat in shorts and a T-shirt. There will be a wide range of temperatures Wednesday as a cold front splits the region in two. Severe weather may then be possible late Thursday.

A backdoor cold front, which is really just a cold front coming from the northeast instead of its usual west or northwest direction, will be working in from New England throughout the day. With it comes northeast winds and a much cooler air mass. To the southwest side of it will be a continuation of the hot weather.

If you’re north of Route 30, temperatures will start in the 60s and peak between 70 and 75 degrees on a northeast wind.

If you’re along or west of a line from the Wildwoods to Maurice River Township to Buena Vista Township, you’ll start out in the low 70s and then peak in the low 90s (80s at the shore). You’ll have a southwest wind.

In between is going to depend on the ultimate location of the front. For some, you may start in the 60s, get up into the 80s and then slide in the 70s or 60s. The closer to Route 30 you go, the earlier in the day the cooldown starts and the cooler you fall back down to.

Expect a general mix of sun and clouds. No rain will be likely during the day. In general, outdoor events and plans are a go, but watch the heat, or chill.

Into the evening, temperatures will fall through the 80s into the 70s in the warmer places. It’ll be in the 60s in the chillier places. To our northwest, an area of showers and storms will move into New Jersey. Most of this should stay in the northern half of the state. However, a few showers will pass between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. Less than a quarter of an inch of rain will fall here.

After 2 a.m., that cold front will turn into a warm front and move north. That will switch winds to the west and raise temperatures into the 60s and perhaps low 70s by daybreak.

Thursday will then be more humid. Dew points will be in the “muggy” 65 to 70 degree range. A good amount of sunshine will start the day. Clouds will slowly build in as the day goes on. To the west, a low-pressure system will be heading for the coast, carrying thunderstorms with it.

Temperatures will peak in the low 80s inland (a bit warmer farther inland). The shore will be in the low 70s (a bit warmer near Cape May).

Through 4 p.m., I expect your plans to be rain-free. Then, between 4 and 6 p.m., the window for storms opens up.

Between 9 and 11 p.m., the potential for severe weather will be there. Wind damage will be the main threat in these storms. However, large hail and even a tornado are possible. Make sure to secure loose objects, cut down large hanging tree branches and keep your devices charged in case the power goes out.

After 10 p.m., rain showers will be around for the rest of the night. The rain will be fairly light. Lows will fall into the low to mid-60s, with areas of fog early Friday morning as well.

Rain showers will continue through the morning commute, ending between 8 and 10 a.m. You’ll need the rain gear to start the day but not for most of it. The sunshine will increase as the day goes on. Dew points will fall into the comfortable 50s. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s just about everywhere, even the beaches, thanks to a decent offshore wind. In short, we’ll ride out the week on a pleasant note.

Finally, Wednesday marks the beginning of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. For the first time since 2014, we did not have a preseason tropical system. While New Jersey is at an above average risk for a close pass or strike from a storm, according to Colorado State University, it still is a fairly low risk.

I understand if hurricane season brings back bad memories. We’ve experienced the wrath of the tropics plenty in our lives. Let’s hope the storms stay away from the East Coast as much as possible and enjoy the water for its fun, happy, calming qualities.

