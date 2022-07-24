Weather: 105F heat index inland Sunday, but cooler air's not far away in NJ

Sunday may be the most sweltering day of the heat wave. The peak heat index will be above 105 degrees inland, with some shore relief. The heat wave then ends Tuesday, as needed rain moves through.

Temperatures will start out in the mid- to upper 70s for morning lows. Dew points will be in the low 70s, which is downright sticky. That will be driven by a balmy south-southwest wind, pulling in air from the Gulf of Mexico.

We’ll be in the 90s by 10 a.m. inland. We’ll peak at 96 to 98 degrees in most places, save those east of the Garden State Parkway to the bays, which should be in the low 90s. Factor in the humidity, and the peak heat index will be in the mid-100s. Either way, it’ll be hot.

If winds were more westerly, top air temperatures would be 100.

We won’t be as hot as Saturday at the shore. Highs will top out in the upper 80s midday before the cooling sea breeze sends us lower for the afternoon. The heat index will be in the mid-90s, more tolerable, though still a bit warm.

Stay in the air conditioning, take it slow outside, drink water and keep your pets cool.

Between 2 and 8 p.m., isolated showers and storms will fire up. They should be slow moving, and flooding rains will be possible, given the tropical moisture.

Sunday night will then be more like Miami than Margate. The evening will fall through the 90s and 80s under a partly cloudy sky. We then may wind up with a historically warm night.

I have a Monday early morning low of 80 at Atlantic City International Airport. The record warmest low temperature for Monday is 78 degrees. At the shore, lows will be in the mid-70s. At Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, the record low is 78 degrees, which should be safe.

Monday won’t be as hot, but dew points will push to the oppressive 75 degree range, making it feel darn close to Sunday. The peak heat index will be just shy of 105 degrees inland, with triple digit heat indexes from noon to 5 p.m. Inland highs will be in the mid-90s. At the coast, highs will be in the upper 80s again.

A strong southwest wind will blow, sustained at 15 to 20 mph. That’s due to an approaching cold front, which will squeeze out as much moisture as possible over us before it passes.

Clouds will move in from the west late in the day. It looks like storms will arrive between 4 and 7 p.m. Damaging winds and flooding rains cannot be ruled out with this through midnight, especially in places like Upper Deerfield Township, well inland. Given the humid airmass, rainfall rates over 1.5 inches per hour threaten.

The cold front will slow down as it moves into New Jersey and offshore. The result will be an overnight of scattered showers and storms, which we need. Lows will be in the low to mid-70s.

You may think the ending of the heat wave is the bigger deal Tuesday. Or, it’s the rain that will fall. Either way, highs will be in the 80s everywhere, ending our eight-day heat wave.

In terms of the rain, hit-or-miss showers will be around in the morning. The afternoon likely will see at least a few storms.

