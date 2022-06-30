Weather: 10-year derecho anniversary brings inland 90s, 4th weekend mostly dry

Ten years ago Thursday, we started our day with massive power outages, thousands of downed trees and a new word in our collective vocabulary: derecho.

Today, no storms are in the forecast, but the heat that followed the 2012 derecho will be present.

For many of us who live away from the water in South Jersey, the 2012 Mid-Atlantic derecho is still the bellwether severe storm event of our lives. Unfortunately, there were four deaths in New Jersey, including one man in Atlantic City.

The derecho did bring out the best in people. I’ll have an article out later that explores the way the community came together in Weymouth Township in the midst of the storm damage.

After the derecho, we wound up with high heat for at least the next week. In fact, July 7, 2012, reached 100 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport.

We won’t be that hot going into Fourth of July weekend, but it will be sizzling, with humidity to follow.

High pressure will be in control but offshore through Saturday p.m. That will bring a southwest wind that will turn southeast along and east of the Garden State Parkway with the daily sea breezes.

Thursday will bring the heat without the humidity. Temperatures will start in the seasonable mid-60s. Aided by the very strong late June sun in the bright, blue sky, highs will get to the low 90s most spots west of the Garden State Parkway. The beaches will stay cooler, rising to the low 80s. Slap on the sunscreen, and you’ll be fine.

Thursday night will be clear and mild. We’ll only fall into the 80s and 70s for the evening, with southerly winds increasing the dew point to the humid upper 60s. Not by chance, our overnight low temperatures will sit there as well, as the dew point indicates how low our air temperatures can fall at night.

Dew points will be near the very muggy 70 degree range. That means we’ll have a heat index above the air temperatures for the day. Inland high temperatures will generally get to around 90 degrees. Tack on the frizz factor, and we’ll have a peak heat index in the mid-90s in the afternoon. That’s nothing unusual for us, but stay hydrated and keep your pets cool, too. Expect the beaches to be extra busy for the Friday before Independence Day weekend, with highs there in the low 80s.

In terms of rain, I’m throwing in a low risk for a thunderstorm. When you have sunshine, heat and humidity like this, you can never rule one out. That would be between 2 and 9 p.m. Most of you will be dry, though.

Clouds will increase Friday night ahead of a cold front that has brought many questions about the weekend ahead. For the sake of Friday night, expect it be to dry, though muggy. Evening temperatures will be in the 80s and 70s. We’ll stay in the 70s for overnight lows, likely in the low 70s.

There will be two opportunities for rain Saturday. One will be from 3 to 8 p.m. and another Saturday night after 11 p.m. So you will have a good chunk of dry time. It will be hot and humid until that front brings the rain chances. Highs will again sit above 90 degrees inland, making it the first heat wave of 2022 if so. The shore gets cooler air by the sea breeze, staying in the low to mid-80s.

Winds will be breezy, sustained 15 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph.

Saturday night after 11 p.m. will mean a few hours of rain. This won’t exit until late Sunday morning. Therefore, even within this window, it’ll be mostly dry. When it rains, it can pour, though. Similar to Monday, areas of road and creek flooding are possible.

Sunday afternoon will be drier as the front pushes south. You’ll notice cooler and less humid temperatures, too. Highs will be in the upper 70s at the coast to low 80s.

That leaves us with a dry, seasonable Fourth of July holiday. We’ll see morning sun mix with clouds. Highs should generally be 80 to 85 degrees.

Also, happy birthday to my mom.

