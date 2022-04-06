Weather: 1 to 2 inches of rain tries to quell drought this week

Another 1 to 2 inches of rain over the next three days will continue to ease the drought in South Jersey. Wednesday won’t be a washout, while Thursday will be close. Coastal flooding may develop but likely will stay away.

We’re kicking off Wednesday with a soaker. A low-pressure system will roll off the Delmarva Peninsula and turn slightly north as it goes out to sea. It’s a coastal storm and a nor’easter, but of course, the impacts won’t be the same as the ones we remember in years (or even weeks) past.

So it’ll be a wind-swept rain for the morning. Winds will be from the east to start, switching to the northeast for the afternoon.

Rain will be heavy through about 8 a.m. Then we’ll turn into lighter rain and eventually come to an end by 11 a.m.

The heavy rain will be before dawn Wednesday. There may be areas of roadway flooding through the morning as the rain continues to fall.

Going into the afternoon, expect a mostly cloudy sky as we sit between low-pressure systems. A shower could still fall, but most of the time will be dry and OK for outdoor events as long as you’re OK with a wet ground.

Temperatures will start in the mid-40s, rising to the mid-50s and perhaps upper 50s in towns like Millville and Woodbine.

The evening will be dry as it’ll still be breezy east of the Garden State Parkway. With a stiff onshore wind, coastal flooding is always a concern. However, the near-midnight high tide Thursday should stay just below flood stage. That’s because we’re in the quarter moon, which brings astronomically lower tides. If it was a full or new moon, it’d be a different story. The same will be true for the early Friday high tide.

If you’re looking for dry time Thursday, it will either be before 9 a.m. or after 7 p.m., which doesn’t give you plenty of daylight to work with.

In between, rain will fall. A warm front will slowly lift from the south, while a cold front will slowly move in from the west.

It looks like the warm front will just get into South Jersey before the cold front pushes it out. Likely, this just gets to about the Route 40 corridor. South of there a thunderstorm will be possible with southerly winds. Otherwise, it’s plain rain with easterly winds.

The rain will be heavy at times, and areas of roadway flooding are possible.

Temperatures will be all over the place. We’ll range from near 50 along the Ocean County shoreline to the mid-50s along the Cape May County shoreline to the mid-60s in places like Bridgeton, south of the warm front and away from the water.

After 7 p.m., winds will turn to the northwest. That will dry us out a bit. However, I still expect a fair amount of clouds. Temperatures will fall through the 50s into the 40s overnight.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will all be about the same as each other. All of them will have dry mornings, a few showers in the afternoon and seasonable temperatures. This will all be from a closed low-pressure system with a defined center of circulation in all levels of the atmosphere that will be slow to exit the Northeast.

Each day will get progressively drier. Friday will have scattered afternoon and evening showers, perhaps even small hail.

Saturday will see isolated afternoon and evening showers. Small hail will again be possible.

A strong northwest wind will usher out the unsettled pattern Sunday. Sunday should still see a spotty shower, but most places will be dry. We should see the most sunshine this day.

