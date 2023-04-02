ATLANTIC CITY - A waterspout was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey at 8:09 p.m. Saturday.
The waterspout, a rapidly rotating column of air over a body of water, was found by The Press of Atlantic City after the Twitter user @FranksForecast posted photos of the maritime twister from Brigantine.
Brigantine, NJ possible tornado #njwx #tornado @NJWxNews @nynjpaweather pic.twitter.com/6YHq5lIPpn— Franks Forecast (@FranksForecast) April 2, 2023
As of 9:30 p.m., no damage was reported on land from Atlantic City or Brigantine. If reports of destruction do arrive, there is the possibility that storm was a tornado.
A tornado watch was in effect for Atlantic City and all of South Jersey through 9 p.m. to highlight the risk for upcoming twisters by the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma.
A severe thunderstorm warning was in place for the city at the time of the waterspout. That indicated that thunderstorms producing either large hail or damaging winds were imminent.
The tornado watch, in effect through 10 p.m. Saturday, is in effect for all of South Jersey.
A watch means the ingredients are present for severe weather. However, severe weather is not occurring or imminent. In that case, a warning would go out. That is when you need to get to a safe place immediately.
When is severe weather possible?
5 to 10 p.m. Saturday. However, rain can fall until midnight.
What are the main threats?
Damaging winds and power outages are the biggest concern. A wind advisory is out for all of South Jersey through 2 a.m. to highlight the concern for localized issues.
Below that is the tornado risk. The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has put South Jersey at a 5% risk for a tornado.
While 5% seems small, picture it this way. Most days, the risk is 0%. A 5% risk is unusual for New Jersey. Typically, it's 2%, the lowest level issued by the center.
After tornado, it's hail. Small, non-damaging hail (pea sized) is likely in spots. Large hail, greater than a quarter, is also possible.
Flooding is possible in any storm. However, the risk is very low for South Jersey. Many places will be under a half-inch of rain.
The best places to shelter when you're under a tornado warning
A tornado warning means a radar-detected tornado or confirmed, on-the-ground tornado is in your area. When the alert goes off, seek shelter immediately. Get to a sturdy building. Once there, find a room away from windows and on the lowest floor possible. A basement is best.
Put jackets or sweaters above your head and crouch down to protect yourself from projectiles.
This is the highest risk of severe weather issued since May 16
The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded New Jersey to a level 3 of 5, enhanced risk, of severe weather. Saturday morning, it was a level 2 of 5, known as a slight risk.
An enhanced risk is defined as "high confidences that several storms will contain damaging winds, severe hail, and/or tornadoes. ... Similar to intense storms your area may experience once or twice per year."
The center believes Saturday afternoon sunshine will greatly prime the atmosphere for severe thunderstorms during the evening.
Admittedly, I'm not as confident as the center. The ocean is in the mid-40s and should weaken storms near our coastal counties. I believe isolated, rather than "scattered to numerous" severe weather is likely.
The last time South Jersey was in an enhanced risk was May 16, 2022. Fortunately, no severe weather occurred then.
We're seeing the same storm that brought the recent severe weather outbreak
Sixty-five tornado reports, 341 hail reports and 413 wind damage reports were filed across mainly the Midwest and South Thursday night through Saturday morning from the same storm that will impact New Jersey.
At least 12 people have died, with dozens injured. Many were able to heed the weather warnings, too.
While New Jersey won't see as significant an outbreak — widespread severe weather is hard to come by here — it will be the same low-pressure system that will pass through.
Expect rain to break for sunshine Saturday afternoon
Rain will roll off the Jersey Shore by 2:30 p.m. Sunshine will follow in its footsteps.
This sunshine may feel like an improvement, but it will only heighten the risk for severe weather. It will destabilize the atmosphere, allowing strong winds a few thousand feet high to mix down to the surface.
Southwest wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph will be common for the afternoon, highest farthest inland and at the immediate coast.
It will also bring a dry slot of air to the mid-levels of the atmosphere, about 10,000 to 20,000 feet high. That's not a good sign, as it indicates dry, cold air that can tug down winds up to 70 mph to the surface in a thunderstorm.
It will make it plenty warm. Inland temperatures will spike to the 70s, with the shore hovering around 60 degrees. Expect some summerlike humidity in the air, too.
A line of evening thunderstorms could bring severe weather
A powerful cold front will sweep through South Jersey between 5 and 9 p.m. It'll be the line of rain and thunderstorms that will collect the unstable air the sun created and attempt to bring severe weather.
The potential for severe weather will be brief, less than an hour within that time frame.
However, this is when you'll need to be the most weather aware.
A severe thunderstorm or tornado warning may be issued by the National Weather Service. That means that life- and property-threatening weather is imminent. Seek shelter immediately.
After 9 p.m., non-severe rain showers will be possible until about midnight.
Saturday night will still be windy, but much cooler
For as high as temperatures will rise Saturday afternoon, they will fall just as much Saturday night.
A strong shot of cold air lies behind the cold front. Winds will come from the northwest overnight. Sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.
This will tumble temperatures down into the 60s, 50s and 40s after midnight.
Morning lows Sunday will be right back to seasonable early April levels, in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Wind chills will be below freezing until about 9 a.m., too.
Gusts will stay in the 30s Sunday under a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.
