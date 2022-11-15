 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Tuesday night's forecast on the coastal storm from Holy Spirit High School

Meteorologist Joe Martucci is at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon to time out the rain and wind from this quick hitting coastal storm. Expect up to 0.75 inches of rain. Afterwards, get ready for more winter chill.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

