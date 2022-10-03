 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH: Rain, wind continue Monday night with significant tidal flooding Tuesday

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Meteorologist Joe Martucci shares video of the rough seas from Brigantine Monday afternoon. Joe recaps the tidal flooding, highest winds and six plus inches of rain seen in parts of South Jersey so far. Joe says we're only expecting more of the same Tuesday. Be weather aware and don't drive through the flood water.

Meteorologist Joe Martucci shares video of the rough seas from Brigantine Monday afternoon. Joe recaps the tidal flooding, highest winds and six plus inches of rain seen in parts of South Jersey so far. Joe says we're only expecting more of the same Tuesday. Be weather aware and don't drive through the flood water.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News