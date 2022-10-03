WATCH: Rain, wind continue Monday night with significant tidal flooding Tuesday

Meteorologist Joe Martucci shares video of the rough seas from Brigantine Monday afternoon. Joe recaps the tidal flooding, highest winds and six plus inches of rain seen in parts of South Jersey so far. Joe says we're only expecting more of the same Tuesday. Be weather aware and don't drive through the flood water.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
