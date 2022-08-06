 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Your weekend sea and sand forecast for Aug. 6-7

Meteorologist Joe Martucci is out Friday evening with your weekend shore report. Expect dry conditions at the bays and beaches both days, with southerly winds.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
