WATCH NOW: Your weekend of Oct. 15-16 forecast

The weekend will be dry and comfortable for almost anything fall-related, with surface high pressure in store.
Upper-level low pressure will move in late in the weekend and throughout most of next week. Expect some showers and a big cooldown to come. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
