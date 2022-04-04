 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Your week of April 4 forecast with Meteorologist Joe Martucci

It'll be a brilliantly bright Monday, but three days of unsettled weather will come as we go into the middle of the week. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains how wet each of those days will be and explores how warm it'll be.

Weather: Winds stay strong Friday, weekend mostly dry

April won't be fooling anybody. April showers will bring May flowers that will come true Friday with a shower or two. However, the gusty winds may be the bigger story. The weekend will then be mostly dry, with just a few Sunday showers.

