WATCH NOW: Your week of April 4 forecast with Meteorologist Joe Martucci

It'll be a brilliantly bright Monday, but three days of unsettled weather will come as we go into the middle of the week. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains how wet each of those days will be and explores how warm it'll be.
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University.
