WATCH NOW: Your Tuesday Night forecast from Middle Township's National Night Out

Meteorologist Joe Martucci was at Middle Township's National Night Out with the humid, summery forecast. Joe says that our third heat wave of 2022 is possible, with 90s expected for the rest of the week inland. Take a look at the shore forecast and when the next round of rain will be.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.