WATCH NOW: Your Tuesday night forecast from Harvey Cedars with Joe Martucci

Joe Martucci Harvey Cedars
Joe Martucci

Clouds gripped the far southern part of the state Tuesday but in Harvey Cedars, it was beautiful sunshine for the afternoon. That's where Meteorologist Joe Martucci is for the Tuesday night forecast. Expect more sun, and cooler weather, for Wednesday. Conditions turn Thursday into a warmer, muggier and wetter Memorial Day weekend. Joe has the latest. 

