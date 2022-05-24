WATCH NOW: Your Tuesday night forecast from Harvey Cedars with Joe Martucci

Clouds gripped the far southern part of the state Tuesday but in Harvey Cedars, it was beautiful sunshine for the afternoon. That's where Meteorologist Joe Martucci is for the Tuesday night forecast. Expect more sun, and cooler weather, for Wednesday. Conditions turn Thursday into a warmer, muggier and wetter Memorial Day weekend. Joe has the latest.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.