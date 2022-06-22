WATCH NOW: Your Thursday, June 23 sea and sand report, from Wildwood

Expect more clouds, breezy onshore winds and moderate risk of rip currents Thursday, like on Wednesday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the difference is a little more sun. Joe has the shore report from Wildwood, where filmed the second episode of THE SEASON, the series that highlights the people, places and events at the Jersey Shore.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.