WATCH NOW: Your Sept. 10-11 sea and sand report, from Strathmere

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the waters will be rough all weekend long due to Hurricane Earl and South Jersey' early week coastal storm. However, it will be comfortable to lay out on the sand or stroll the boardwalk. Joe has your forecast from Strathmere in Upper Township, home the this year's final episode of THE SEASON. THE SEASON looks at the people, places and events that make the shore go 'round during the summer.
THE SEASON: Rookie lifeguard training in Margate
As beach season begins, a new crew of lifeguards get ready to protect and serve the coast. For many, it's their first jobs, starting as young as 16 years old.
To become a lifeguard requires intense physical training. For this episode of THE SEASON, Joe Martucci joins the Margate Beach Patrol, taking the rookie lifeguard test. Joe goes through the one mile rush, the surf dash and the row (the half mile swim was not included, since Joe was never a high school swimmer).
Chuck LaBarre, Captain of the beach patrol, explains the process and guides Joe through the exam.
THE SEASON with Joe Martucci is a summer video series taking in the people, places and things that make the Jersey Shore go 'round during the summer. Look for nine episodes from June, all the way to Locals' Summer September.
THE SEASON: Wildwood Marbles Tournament
THE SEASON: The singing and danci "waitri" of Beach Haven
THE SEASON: TGIM, it's Monday's Margate Cornhole League
Monday is the best day of the week for many of the 200 plus strong that come out to the Margate Cornhole League throughout the summer. Four restaurants in town host the teams of two from the city and beyond.
Starting only in 2021, the league has doubled their signups in just a year, with spring and fall matches around, too. Joe Martucci was on the sand at Ventura's Greenhouse in town to get in-game sights and sounds from the players, including the "Surfin' Sisters, and try his hand at cornhole as well.
THE SEASON: A day in the life of a Delaware Bay commercial crabber
For most, the Jersey Shore usually means the Atlantic Ocean beaches. But there's another Jersey Shore on the Delaware Bay, too, full of towns and water lovers. That's where Joe Martucci is for this episode of THE SEASON, showcasing a day in the life of a commercial crabber on the bay.
The Morse family has had the bay in their blood for decades. Six months a year, the middle and youngest Martin Morses start their day at 4:30 a.m., ending 12 hours later. It's a hard day's work, they say, but the water is in their veins. They can't imagine being anywhere else.
The video starts by heading out to sea with the eldest Martin Morse. His career took him to the Bridgeton Public Works department but his soul is in the bay. He says his son and grandson work long and hard, but he's proud of their work.
With a pair of thick rubber gloves and bushels everywhere, Joe tries his hand at commercial crabbing just offshore Greenwich, in Cumberland County.
THE SEASON: The Ventnor Beach Concert Series
The Ventnor beach concert series brings hundreds from around town for a mid-week break in the action. Whether you were on the water all day or in the middle of another work week, the tunes, the lemonade and the glorious sunsets offer a great way to unwind. Joe Martucci was at the last concert at Ski Beach for the year (Newport Avenue also hosts concerts) to hear the Legacy band and talk to the people who make it possible.
