WATCH NOW: Your Sept. 10-11 sea and sand report, from Strathmere

Joe in Strathmere
Joe Martucci

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the waters will be rough all weekend long due to Hurricane Earl and South Jersey' early week coastal storm. However, it will be comfortable to lay out on the sand or stroll the boardwalk. Joe has your forecast from Strathmere in Upper Township, home the this year's final episode of THE SEASON. THE SEASON looks at the people, places and events that make the shore go 'round during the summer.

