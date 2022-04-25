 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Your Monday night forecast as South Jersey just misses on 80s

A stationary front just to the west was the difference between 50s and 80s for highs Monday. Temperatures will rise Tuesday in a one day special of warm air this week. Rain will come with it. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains when.

