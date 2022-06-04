WATCH NOW: Your June 4 sea and sand forecast, from Margate

Meteorologist Joe Martucci has your calm and bright sea and sand forecast from Margate. He's joined with Chuck LaBarre, Captain of the Margate Beach Patrol to talk about the sand, surf and safety for a great beach day. Joe was there to record the first episode of "THE SEASON", talking about the people, places and things that make the shore "tick" during the summer.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
