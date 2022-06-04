 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Your June 4 sea and sand forecast, from Margate

Meteorologist Joe Martucci has your calm and bright sea and sand forecast from Margate. He's joined with Chuck LaBarre, Captain of the Margate Beach Patrol to talk about the sand, surf and safety for a great beach day. Joe was there to record the first episode of "THE SEASON", talking about the people, places and things that make the shore "tick" during the summer.

