WATCH NOW: Your Jersey Shore sea and sand forecast for Friday, May 27

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says get to the beach early if you want to lay on the beach dry. It'll be cloudy but it should be rain-free until about 3 p.m. Also, with rip currents in the forecast, Joe explains what they are.

