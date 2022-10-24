 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Your forecast for the week of Oct. 24

A coastal storm is nearby, but impacts will barely be felt in South Jersey, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says. A few showers, a bit of wind and plenty of cloud cover will be all. Temperatures stay mild for Monday, and beyond.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
